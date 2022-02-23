FAIR Institute Kicks Off First in a New FAIRCON Event Series on Adopting Modern Cyber Risk Management Practices

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cybersecurity risks and threats grow in their complexity and financial and operational damage caused to businesses, FAIR Institute, a non-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of measuring and managing risk, is introducing a new 2022 FAIR Conference (FAIRCON) event series, launching Thursday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.



The first event in the series, "Pragmatic Use Cases for Cyber Risk Quantification," will be offered virtually and is free to members. Six member-led sessions will highlight real examples from businesses and organizations on innovative ways in which they are managing cybersecurity risks through quantification.

"Our FAIR Conference Series will bring members the same level of inspiring, thought-provoking and educational sessions that they may have already experienced at the annual FAIR Conference, albeit in a shorter, more agile format," said Nick Sanna, president, FAIR Institute. "We are happy to offer them as a supplement to the annual conference that is still taking place in fall 2022. For any organization that is not a member, getting involved is simple through our website."



The series was created in response to member requests for practical ways of adopting the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) model in the enterprise and for easier means by which to consume and report cyber risk data to their executive teams to help minimize cybersecurity threats. FAIR is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making.

Agenda:

Time Title and Presenter(s) 11:00-11:10 a.m. ET Welcome Address and Kick-off

Nick Sanna, President, FAIR Institute

Luke Bader, Director, Membership and Programs, FAIR Institute



11:10-11:40 a.m. ET Critical Do's and Don'ts of Cyber Risk Board Reporting

James Lam, Board of Directors Member, FAIR Institute



11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. ET Maturing A Quantitative Risk Management Program in the Federal Government

Ignatius Liberto, Director, Cybersecurity Compliance and Oversight,

U.S. Department of Energy



12:10-12:40 p.m. ET Overcoming the Challenges of Mapping NIST CSF to FAIR-CAM™

Jack Jones, Chairman, FAIR Institute



12:40-12:50 p.m. ET BREAK



12:50-1:20 p.m. ET MFA Outage...What is it Going to Cost?

Richard Levitt, Lead Information Security Analyst, Thrivent Financial



1:20-1:50 p.m. ET Unveiling My Cyber Risk Benchmark: Risk Quantification for All

Taylor Maze and Ben Gowan, RiskLens



1:50-2:20 p.m. ET Building an Entire Cyber Risk Program Based on FAIR

Tyler Britton, Quantitative Cyber Risk Manager, Dropbox



Membership to FAIR Institute is free, and members can attend this session at no cost. To register for the event, visit: https://risklens.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsduqqqTMoH9AEu8EeLJZWm0VM78JgvzDL



If organizations are not yet members, visit here to learn how to become involved: https://www.fairinstitute.org/get-involved-apply-today

The popular annual FAIRCON event itself will be held in fall 2022, with details to be announced.

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is an expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, created to develop and share standard risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org.

FAIR Institute education partners include Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Center for Applied Cyber Education, Ferris State University, George Mason University, Harvard University, Macquarie University, Pepperdine, San Jose State University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Tampa, University of Toronto, Virginia Tech, and Washington University in St. Louis.

