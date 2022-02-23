Global Ultrafiltration Membranes Market 2022: Surge in Demand for Ultrafiltration Membranes in Making of COVID-19 Vaccines

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the ultrafiltration membrane market with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to ultrafiltration membranes and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type of ultrafiltration membrane along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the membranes are procured by the manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of ultrafiltration membranes. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the progress of economies across the world for nearly two years. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the ultrafiltration membrane market was also indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages and disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

The Report Includes:

An updated review of the global market for ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, both in terms of volume and value, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for UF Membranes, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, membrane type, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Discussion of UF modules, cassettes, dialyzers, and other devices and enabling ultrafiltration membrane technologies with the greatest commercial potential over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

Future market outlook and coverage of major UF product types and applications, both in the commercial and developmental phase

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on the industry ecosystem

Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for ultrafiltration membrane

Review of new patent grants by each major assignee category

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Koch Separation Solutions, Pall Corp., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, DuPont, Pentair and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Ultrafiltration Membrane

What is Ultrafiltration?

Dynamics of Selection and Rejection

History of Ultrafiltration

Ultrafiltration and Other Membrane Processes

Contrasting Separation and Disinfection with Reference to Ultraviolet Disinfection

How UV Works

Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers Regulations on Wastewater Treatment Chlorine-Free Operations Surge in Demand for Ultrafiltration Membranes in Making of COVID-19 Vaccines Increase in Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry

Challenges High Maintenance High Competition

Opportunities Rise in Demand for Non-chemical Water Treatment Techniques Growth in Developing Nations Advanced Water Treatment Technologies to Boost the Market

Restraints Sensitivity to Oxidative Chemicals



Chapter 5 Pricing Analysis

Pricing Methodology

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Material Type

Ceramics

Polymeric

Chapter 7 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Membrane Type

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Spiral-wound

Tubular

Chapter 8 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Application

Hemodialysis

Industrial Processes

Food and Beverage

Potable Water

Biopharmaceuticals

Wastewater

Chapter 9 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Region

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M

Advantec Mfs Inc.

Alfa Laval

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Dupont

Koch Separation Solutions

Mann+Hummel

Merck Kgaa

Pall Corp.

Pentair

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Synder Filtration Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yftz9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment