Insights on the E-Invoicing Global Market to 2027 - by Channel, Deployment Type, Application and Region

The global e-invoicing market reached a value of US$ 8.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electronic invoicing, or e-invoicing, refers to the generation of electronic bills through a digital platform during an exchange of goods and services. It is usually conducted through various smart devices, such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets, and includes purchase orders, debit and credit notes and remittance vouchers that specify the terms and conditions of the payment. E-invoicing can also be deployed through the cloud and on-premises solutions that offer various other benefits, such as improved invoice accuracy and data quality, reduced instances of delayed payments and faster invoice-processing time and transparency. Apart from this, it aids in convenient tracking of business transactions and minimizing the costs associated with system design, customization, implementation, training and maintenance.



Significant growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of advanced information technology (IT) solutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications and retail industries, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, product vendors are also offering flexible e-invoicing solutions to support the frequently changing operational patterns. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of web and software-based invoicing applications that can be integrated with the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive analytics tools, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of blockchain technology to ensure the security of documents, along with the emerging trend of document digitalization for efficient processing and compliance requirements, are anticipated to drive the market further.



