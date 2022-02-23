New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modular UPS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032259/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Modular UPS Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026



UPS system is an electrical gadget that is used for supplying emergency power to other connected system or device in the event of failure of main power line. In critical industrial applications, modular UPS systems, owing their scalability, are considered to be ideal for offering backup power. Driven by increasing demand, modular UPS systems have emerged as one of the fastest growing technologies in the three-phase UPS industry. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Malaysia are emerging to be the markets with strong growth, owing to their power shortfalls, brown-outs, black-outs, and aging transmission infrastructure. Growing acceptance of modular UPS systems can also be attributed to their unique topology that enables quick fault detection and reduces service costs, allowing companies to enjoy optimal availability and lower ownership costs. With power loss having the risk of disrupting the data processors of data centers, which result in considerable losses, high power UPS systems are gaining widespread adoption. The integration of UPS systems provides data center operators with an efficient, consistent power to mitigate risks related to finances and reputation. Several companies in the market have introduced modular UPS systems for medium-sized as well as small data centers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Modular UPS estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Modular UPS market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $537.6 Million by 2026



The Modular UPS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$537.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$594.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America constitutes the leading market for modular UPS systems supported by growing demand for data center applications and increasing technological developments. The established infrastructure in the region facilitates easy deployment of latest technologies. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market is driven by technological developments and improving economic growth in countries such as India and China. Rising need for additional power supply and availability of cost efficient systems are also fueling market growth in the region.

Select Competitors (Total 106 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Borri S.p.A

Centiel

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Co.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Langley Holdings Plc

Legrand S.A.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Socomec Group

Tripp-Lite

Vertiv Group Corp.

XtremePower







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032259/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Modular UPS - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Understanding Importance of Power Supply in Industrialized

Societies Shows Why UPS Systems Are Vital for Economic Growth

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity’s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Modular UPS: Definition, Scope, Importance & Advantages

Here’s What to Expect in the Post COVID-19 Market

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Power Outages & Undesirable Impact of Power Outages on

Modern Digitalized Enterprises Pushes Focus on Modular UPS

Solutions

Bad Weather Conditions Accelerate Risk of Power Outages

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide

by Region: 2020

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$

Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of

Sales of Affected Firms

Growing Investments in Datacenter Support Infrastructure to

Benefit Demand for Modular UPS Systems

Global Market for Data Center Support Infrastructure (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024 by Geographic Region

COVID-19 Puts Datacenters in the Forefront as the Starting

Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia Expect to

Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation

During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital

Transformation Growth (In %)

UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for

Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape

Overburdened Healthcare Facilities Step Up Investments in

Modular UPS Systems

Rapid Adoption of Smart Factory, Industry 4.0, & Automation

Drives Investments in Modular UPS Systems in the Manufacturing

Sector

Here’s What Will Drive Accelerated Focus on Automation Going

Forwards

Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes Up the

Urgency to Invest in UPS Technology Solutions: Global Market

for Smart Factory (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

Rise in Colocation and Cloud Services to Benefit Demand for

Modular UPS

Expansion of Colocation Industry to Promote Growth Prospects

for Modular UPS Systems: Global Data Center Colocation Market

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Challenges of Hybrid Cloud Approach Puts the Focus on

Colocation Facilities with Cloud On-Ramps

Growing Demand for Hybrid Cloud Brings to Fore the Importance

of Colocation Facilities: Global Hybrid Cloud Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

UPS Technology Steps Up To Meet The Big Data Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Modular UPS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Modular UPS Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and

Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Modular UPS by Organization

Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities

and Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Modular UPS Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other Verticals,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and

Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Modular UPS by Organization

Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Modular UPS Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other Verticals,

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and

Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Modular UPS by Organization

Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Modular UPS Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Modular UPS by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities

and Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Modular UPS Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities

and Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Modular UPS Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities

and Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities

and Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Modular UPS Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Modular UPS by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Manufacturing Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and

Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular UPS by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Modular UPS by Organization

Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modular UPS by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032259/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________