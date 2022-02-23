New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Spa Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032164/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Medical Spa Market to Reach US$25.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Medical Spa, also referred to as MedSpa, are cutting-edge, contemporary providers of an extensive range of therapies ranging from Botox treatments and liposuction to hair regeneration and hair removal. They are the latest niche in cosmetic surgery and medicine, and undoubtedly the fastest growing segment of the global cosmetic surgery market. The medical end of the MedSpa is taken care of by the presence of a practicing, specialized physician who is always required to be present on the premises. Since medical spas converge spa treatments and medical treatments, they offer the widest range of services possible. As medical spas are emerging, they are gaining rapid popularity among those who are financially well disposed and have an inclination towards beauty and wellness. Their success has been creating a quite a stir encouraging corporate houses, major hospital chains and leading pharmacological companies to invest funds in various MedSpas. Over the years, technological advancements have played a major role in shaping the MedSpa industry, increasing not just the availability of but also making the non-invasive treatments (for instance Botox) more affordable. The digital technology is currently a leading driver of the med spa growth, and is likely to remain so in the years ahead as technology enables people to look younger without undergoing painful procedures.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period. Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Medical Spa market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$947.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Both business- and consumer-end response to the medical spa sector has been remarkable in recent years in the US. While new players have entered this space, existing wellness centres, dental clinics and even big retailers (such as department stores) have been expanding their offering to provide specialised services in order to attract more customers. The numbers of such centres are rapidly increasing, and are especially coming up on coasts. The concept of co-tenancy is fast catching on in the US MedSpa space, where department stores and other retailers are seen introducing dedicated flagship stores for offering medical spa services.
Hair Removal Segment to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
Growing acceptance of professional hair removal services is benefiting the market for medical spas. Hair removal technologies provide women and men with convenient and effective options to remove hair from specific parts of the body for a natural and hair-free skin. Continuous advances in these technologies have resulted in sophisticated products that work for different skin types and hair color. Hair removal technologies are commonly used to treat various areas including the face, upper lip, legs, pubic area, bikini line, fingers, back, chin, cheeks and feet. While these techniques are also intended to treat eyebrows, majority of customers consider low-tech means such as waxing, threading or plucking. Some of the next-generation hair removal treatments are intended for permanent removal of hair for long-lasting results. In the global Hair Removal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$343.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -
- Aesthetics Medispa
- Allure Medspa
- Bijoux Medi-Spa
- Biovital Medspa, LLC
- Canyon Ranch, Inc.
- Chic la Vie Med Spa
- Chiva Som
- Clinique La Prairie
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Hyatt Corporation
- Lanserhof Lans
- Lily’s Medi Spa
- Lisse
- Lumenis, Ltd.
- Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited
- Sciton, Inc.
- Serenity Medspa
- Sha Wellness Clinic
- Syneron Candela Medical
- The DRx Clinic
- True Skin Care Center
- Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa
- Westchase Medspa, LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032164/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Spa - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Medical Spas Mark the Convergence of Beauty & Medicine
Robust Outlook for the Beauty Industry Provides the Foundation
for Growth in the Medical Spa Market
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Medical Spa: Overview & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness Tourism & Post Pandemic
Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Spas
Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism, a Boon for Medical Spas
Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-
Pandemic Era
Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas
to Focus on Alternative Health
Medical Spas Incorporate Herbs into all Aspects of the Spa
Experience Encouraged by the Increasing Consumer Acceptance of
Herbal Medicines
Strong Acceptance of Herbal Medicines Leads Medical Spas to
Integrate Herbs into the Entire Treatment Experience: Global
Opportunity for Herbal Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Desire to Look Young Among the Rapidly Aging World Population
Drives Demand for Anti-Aging Services & Treatments at Medical
Spas
Rapidly Aging Population Throws the Spotlight on the Massive
Demand Potential for Anti-Aging Treatments: Global Population
Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Robust Growth in Spending on Anti-Aging Solutions to Support
the Rise of Anti-Aging Medical Spas: Global Opportunity for
Anti-Aging Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Services Brightens the Outlook for
Non-Invasive and Minimally-Invasive Medical Spa Treatments
Expanding Market for Aesthetic Services Provides a Goldmine of
Service Opportunities for Medical Spas: Global Market for
Aesthetic Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and
Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns
Botulinum Toxin in the Spotlight
Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group
Global Market for Botulinum Toxin in Aesthetics Applications:
(In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Boom in Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Amid the Pandemic Bodes
Well for Market Growth
Thalassotherapy Harnesses Curative Properties of Seawater to
Provide Holistic Spa Treatments
Increasing Acceptance of Male Aesthetics Present Untapped
Growth Opportunities
Importance of Mental Wellness and Stress Management in the
Aftermath of the Pandemic to Trigger Demand for Spa Therapy
Hair Removal, A Popular Service Offering in Medical Spas
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Spa by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Facial Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Facial Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Facial Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Body
Shaping & Contouring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Body Shaping & Contouring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Body Shaping &
Contouring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hair Removal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Hair Removal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar
Revision by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Scar Revision by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Scar Revision by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tattoo Removal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Tattoo Removal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Tattoo Removal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Medical Spa by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial
Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring,
Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Spa by
Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair
Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial
Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Spa by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Spa by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Spa by
Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair
Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial
Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal,
Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial
Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
INDIA
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 70: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: India 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Medical Spa by
Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair
Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial
Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body
Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Spa
by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair
Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Medical
Spa by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Medical Spa Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Spa by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Medical Spa by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Medical Spa by
Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair
Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial
Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal,
Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial
Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping &
Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Medical Spa by Service -
Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar
Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico 10-Year Perspective for Medical Spa by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Facial Treatment,
Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Medical Spa by Service - Facial Treatment, Body
Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo
Removal and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Medical Spa
by Service - Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032164/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________