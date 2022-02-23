PowerFleet Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry code: 237418

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and in via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that secure, control, track, and manage high-value enterprise assets. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

