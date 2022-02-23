CGS’s TeamworkAR® Selected to Join Meta’s Exclusive Quest for Business ISV Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it has been selected to join Meta’s exclusive Quest for Business (ISV) Program. The program, formerly called Oculus for Business, is designed to accelerate the development and global business adoption of VR/AR technologies supported by its Oculus Quest enterprise products.



TeamworkAR integrates seamlessly with the Oculus Quest enterprise platform, providing a hands-free, easy-to-use, fully portable solution ideal for on-the-job training, data visualization and remote collaboration. With tens of thousands of active TeamworkAR and Oculus users today, CGS is driving digital transformation in learning and its customers are realizing the benefits and business growth.

“At CGS and with TeamworkAR, we’re helping usher in a new era of virtual and augmented reality, driving a seismic shift from what’s historically been seen as consumer entertainment to a true enterprise-ready solution that you can use – today – to decrease costs, improve profitability and create an amazing customer experience,” said Doug Stephen, President, Enterprise Learning division, CGS. “From phlebotomists and fast-food workers to field services professionals and retail salespeople, we’re already empowering frontline workers with the right information and training at the right time, when and where it’s needed. Our partnership with Meta and the Oculus program is an exciting step toward realizing our shared vision of bringing experiential learning and augmented reality to enterprises.”

Meta’s Quest for Business Program

The Quest for Business Program (formerly Oculus ISV Program) works with enterprise developers and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to engage with Oculus. The goal of the ISV program is to build awareness of Oculus as a true business productivity tool and accelerate commercialization and customer adoption of VR solutions built for Oculus enterprise products.

“What’s especially unique and powerful about this partnership and leveraging Oculus Quest devices is it provides an ideal environment – the Metaverse – in which businesses and users in highly-regulated industries can learn, practice and hone their skills in a virtual environment, prior to operating in the physical world,” said Regina Nowlan, Senior Strategist for Learning and Development, CGS. “The Metaverse and this new digitally transformed approach to learning opens the door to new possibilities for innovative ways to leverage and deliver learning solutions. It’s already dramatically improving time-to-success for employee training, and is resulting in a more engaged, confident and skilled workforce.”

TeamworkAR: Make Everyone a Genius™

TeamworkAR is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius. By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done—for better.

With over 35 years expertise providing award-winning custom learning and development solutions for dozens of Fortune 500 companies including McDonald’s, Comcast, Toshiba, Medtronic and Maersk, CGS is a trusted partner in aligning learning strategy to measurable business results.

How to Buy

For more information on TeamworkAR, please visit www.TeamworkAR.com, email TeamworkAR@cgsinc.com, or watch our TeamworkAR explainer video.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

