Ensysce Biosciences Announces Participation in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance with a focus on reducing abuse and overdose while providing relief for those with severe pain, today announced management’s participation in the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.



The Company’s Chief Executive Officer Lynn Kirkpatrick, PhD and Chief Financial Officer Dave Humphrey will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Ensysce management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ENSC@mzgroup.us.

The Company’s two novel proprietary platforms to develop safer prescription drugs, especially with overdose protection of MPAR™, are significant considering the release of the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with drug overdose deaths reaching another record high. The Company’s focus on developing the “next generation opioids” with overdose protection is aimed at providing safer alternatives for those suffering with severe pain, to reduce abuse and ultimately to save lives.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, based in San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its two novel proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is developing next-generation, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio encompassing a wide array of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

