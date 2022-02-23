At 7% CAGR, Global Thermal Spray Coating Market Share to Hit USD 11,400 Million by 2026: Industry Trends, Size & Analysis by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Thermal Spray Coating Market by Material Type (Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Carbides, and Others) By Process Type (Electrical, High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF), Combustion Flame, Electric Arc, and Others), By Application (Medical Packaging, Polymer Heating, Engine Coatings, Pump Seal Coatings, Mold Lining, Wastewater Treatment Equipment, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Agriculture, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Thermal Spray Coating Market size & share was valued at around USD 7,600 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD 11,400 Million by the end of 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What is Thermal Spray Coating? How big is the Thermal Spray Coating Market?

Report Coverage & Overview:

Coatings are deposited on a substrate by a stream of finely divided particles in a molten or semi-molten state in thermal spray coating processes. Fine powdered material or, in certain cases, the molten metal wire that has been fractured into fine droplets is used in these procedures. The method is most commonly used to apply coatings on a variety of materials and components, providing resistance to wear, erosion, abrasion, heat, cavitation, and corrosion. Thermal spraying can also be used to provide sacrificial wear, electrical conductivity, chemical resistance, friction, lubricity, and a variety of other desired surface characteristics.

Metals, alloys, ceramics, cermets, carbides, polymers, and plastics are some of the coating materials that may be applied with a high deposition rate. Spray coating between two metallurgical metal parts is feasible because a thermal spray coating is mechanically attached to a substrate. Spraying is also possible with coating materials that have a greater melting point than the substrate. Thermal spray painting minimizes component deformation and requires little pre-heating or post-heating treatment.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/thermal-spray-coating-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 205+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Industry Growth Factors:

Thermal spray coating is commonly used in engine coating to eliminate the need for highly heavy cast-iron liners, resulting in considerable reductions in fuel consumption, emissions, and corrosion in engine components. The market's growth is being fueled by the increasing use of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning electron microscopy technologies for thermal spray coatings that are sprayed to engines and are extremely successful in preserving engine components such as piston rings and turbochargers. The coating minimizes engine wear and friction, protects against chemicals, and extends the engine's life cycle. Crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, and valves are among the many components of fighter jet engines that employ thermal spray coatings. The expanding transportation industry boosts engine demand, which in turn promotes market expansion.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Thermal Spray Coating market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 7% by 2026.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Thermal Spray Coating market was valued at nearly USD 7,600 Million in 2020 and is expected to surpass a revenue of approximately USD 11,400 Million by the end of 2026.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to Dominate Global Thermal Spray Coating Market Growth during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/thermal-spray-coating-market

Market Dynamics

Because of its oxidation, corrosion, tear, and dimensional reclamation qualities, strong chrome plating has been a viable option for the industry for many years. This coating can be done at low expenses, but it has some limits in terms of component size, thickness build-up, and operational performance. Growing environmental concerns, as well as stricter laws governing the chrome plating process and disposal of its by-products, as well as rising prices, are increasing demand for thermal spray coatings. As a result; it's become critical for the industry to develop alternative techniques that provide hard chrome plating with equivalent properties but without the associated risks. Thermal spraying technology is gradually emerging as a viable alternative to this technique, with the potential to provide complementary procedures for component safety and reclamation to the chrome plating industry. Chrome plating is significantly less durable than thermal coatings.

Furthermore, chrome plating contains micro-cracking inside the layer of plating, allowing corrosive substances with high or low pH to enter the plating and damage the substrate. Micro-cracking may be seen in the photomicrograph below. The fatigue resistance of thermal coatings is far greater than that of chrome plating. High-velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) coatings apply a compressive force to the substratum, extending component life by preventing fracture start and fatigue failure. Chrome plating produces tensile loads on the surface of the substratum, causing cracks to develop and perhaps premature collapse. The market is expected to increase as end-use industries transition from chrome plating to thermal spraying.

Top Market Players:

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc

Lincotek Surface Solutions

BodyCote

American Roller Company

LLC

OerlikonMetco

Powder Alloy Corp.

Surface Technology

BryCoat Inc.

H.C StarckGmbh

Flame Spray SpA

F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying

Plasma-Tec Inc.

Arc Spray (Pty) Ltd

John Wood Group PLC

Metallisation Limited

C&M Technologies GmbH

Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

AMETEK Inc

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the thermal spray coating market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Thermal Spray Coating Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Thermal Spray Coating Industry?

What segments does the Thermal Spray Coating Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thermal Spray Coating Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material Type, Process Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Inquire before buying this Research Report - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/thermal-spray-coating-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 7,600 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 11,400 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7% Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, Lincotek Surface Solutions, BodyCote, American Roller Company, LLC, OerlikonMetco and Others Key Segments Material Type, Process Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

The global thermal spray coating industry is segmented on the basis of process type, material type, end-use, application, and region.

The metals, polymers, ceramics, carbides, and others are included under the material type segment of the global thermal spray coating industry. The global thermal spray coating market can be divided into electrical, high-velocity oxy-fuel (HVOF), combustion flame, electric arc, and others based on the process type. Based on application, the global thermal spray coating industry is categorized into medical packaging, polymer heating, engine coatings, pump seal coatings, mold lining, wastewater treatment equipment, and others. Aerospace, agriculture, automotive, energy & power, healthcare, electronics, and others are the end-use industry segment of the global thermal spray coating market.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/thermal-spray-coating-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

North America is projected to Dominate Global Thermal Spray Coating Market Growth

The region of North America is predicted to dominate the market in the forecasted period owing to the expanding range of applications such as aviation, automotive, engineering coatings, electronics, and energy fields. . During the projected period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the expanding oil and gas industry, notably in North America and the Middle East and Africa. The aviation sector is developing, and demand for the product is progressively increasing. Also, the consumer shift of preference thermal spraying is predicted to be a key market driver in order to fulfill stringent environmental requirements, particularly in North America.

Browse the full report “Thermal Spray Coating Market by Material Type (Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Carbides, and Others) By Process Type (Electrical, High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF), Combustion Flame, Electric Arc, and Others), By Application (Medical Packaging, Polymer Heating, Engine Coatings, Pump Seal Coatings, Mold Lining, Wastewater Treatment Equipment, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Agriculture, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others) By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/thermal-spray-coating-market

The global thermal spray coating market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type Segment Analysis

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Carbides

Others

By Process Type Segment Analysis

Electrical

High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF)

Combustion Flame

Electric Arc

Others

By Application Segment Analysis

Medical Packaging

Polymer Heating

Engine Coatings

Pump Seal Coatings

Mold Lining

Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Others

By End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Spectacular Deals

Detailed coverage

Maximum tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Thermal Spray Coating Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/thermal-spray-coating-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Thermal Interface Materials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/thermal-interface-materials-market

Thermal Energy Storage Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/thermal-energy-storage-market-by-technology-sensible-heat

Powder Coatings Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

Specialty Chemicals Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/specialty-chemicals-market-report

C9 Solvent Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/c9-solvent-market-by-type-benzene-124-trimethyl-1298

Powder Coatings Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com