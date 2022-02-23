New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032068/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Reach US$10.7 Billion by the Year 2026



Battery recycling offers a safe and environmentally responsible solution for end of life batteries. Recycling prevents toxic chemical waste from leaching into the environment. The ubiquitous and continuously expanding applications for lithium ion battery technology is poised to exert pressure on recycling commitments and need and encourage evolution of technology & infrastructure needed for recycling lithium ion batteries. In short, as the Li-ion battery market continues to grow and adoption increases in various industries, there are growing concerns over waste management necessitating focus onto Li-ion recycling management. Strict government policies globally are also supporting recycling market, in view of the potential implications of Li-ion batteries on human health and the environment. In order to address concerns over the potential impact of waste Li-ion batteries, China and European countries have adopted regulations on Recycling of Motive Lithium Ion Batteries. A key focus of Li-ion battery recycling is to recover cobalt owing to its high economic value. Besides the EU, the recycling initiatives are gathering pace in China due to the large EV industry and the rapid rise in spent Li-ion batteries. Battery recycling companies are benefiting tremendously from the rising demand for hybrid and e-vehicles, which use LI-ion batteries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period. Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market. NMC technology is expected to be used as a replacement material for NCA and LCO batteries in mobile phones, tablets and notebooks, due to its lighter weight and slimmer form. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) or LFP is the choice of Li-ion battery chemistry for electric buses in China. Despite the issue of slow charge rates, LFP technology is preferred due to the higher safety offered that is of high significance for larger-sized batteries. Recycling of lithium batteries is gaining importance as means for preventing future shortage and enabling the sustainable management of lithium, nickel, and cobalt.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $903.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026



The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$903.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 17.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$655.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) Segment to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



In the global Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$443.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) -

Accurec-Recycling GmbH

American Manganese Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL)

Duesenfeld GmbH

ECO-BAT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Envirostream Australia Pty. Ltd.

Fortum Oyj

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

GEM Co., Ltd

Glencore International AG

Hunan Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Lithion Recycling Inc.

Neometals Ltd.

OnTo Technology LLC

Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC)

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

Umicore SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032068/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Focus on Sustainability Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here’s Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular

Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric

Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990,

2000, 2010, & 2020

As Global Temperatures Rise to Worrisome Levels Sustainable

Investments Will Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the

Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$

Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Focus on Downstream Sustainability Heightens the Emphasis on

Recycling

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century

Brings Battery Recycling Into the Forefront of the Recycling

Revolution

What is Meant by Lithium Ion Battery?

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides

the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling

Market for Prospects Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs in Parallel

to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global Market for

Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

and 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy

Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Robust Demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems Opens a

Parallel Downstream Market for Lithium Ion Batteries & Battery

Recycling: Global Battery Energy Storage Systems (In US$

Million) for Years 2021 2023, 2025 and 2027

Lithium-ion Stands Out as the Battery Technology of Choice in

Utility Grids

EV Commercialization Push Up Pressure on Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling

Robust Outlook for EVs

Growing Lithium Ion Battery Demand & Production Against the

Backdrop of Robust EV Sales Drives Interest in Lithium Ion

Battery Recycling: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by

Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Lithium-ion Battery Technology is at the Heart of EVs

How EV Batteries Are Recycled? A Review

Growing Market for Consumer Batteries Doubles the Pressure on

Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for

Lithium Ion Smartphone Battery: Global Shipments of

Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020, 2021 & 2022

Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings

Recycling Into the Spotlight

Innovations in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Amid Challenges

Crucial for Future Market Growth

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste

Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling

Initiatives



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Iron Phosphate

(LFP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Lithium-Manganese Oxide

(LMO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Manganese Oxide

(LMO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Battery Chemistries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Battery Chemistries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Battery

Chemistries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

(Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide

(LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

(Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide

(LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese

Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery

Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron

Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other

Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion

Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel

Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion

Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and

Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and

Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion

Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion

Battery Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032068/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________