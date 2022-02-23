New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032068/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Reach US$10.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Battery recycling offers a safe and environmentally responsible solution for end of life batteries. Recycling prevents toxic chemical waste from leaching into the environment. The ubiquitous and continuously expanding applications for lithium ion battery technology is poised to exert pressure on recycling commitments and need and encourage evolution of technology & infrastructure needed for recycling lithium ion batteries. In short, as the Li-ion battery market continues to grow and adoption increases in various industries, there are growing concerns over waste management necessitating focus onto Li-ion recycling management. Strict government policies globally are also supporting recycling market, in view of the potential implications of Li-ion batteries on human health and the environment. In order to address concerns over the potential impact of waste Li-ion batteries, China and European countries have adopted regulations on Recycling of Motive Lithium Ion Batteries. A key focus of Li-ion battery recycling is to recover cobalt owing to its high economic value. Besides the EU, the recycling initiatives are gathering pace in China due to the large EV industry and the rapid rise in spent Li-ion batteries. Battery recycling companies are benefiting tremendously from the rising demand for hybrid and e-vehicles, which use LI-ion batteries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period. Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market. NMC technology is expected to be used as a replacement material for NCA and LCO batteries in mobile phones, tablets and notebooks, due to its lighter weight and slimmer form. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) or LFP is the choice of Li-ion battery chemistry for electric buses in China. Despite the issue of slow charge rates, LFP technology is preferred due to the higher safety offered that is of high significance for larger-sized batteries. Recycling of lithium batteries is gaining importance as means for preventing future shortage and enabling the sustainable management of lithium, nickel, and cobalt.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $903.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$903.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 17.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$655.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) Segment to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
In the global Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$443.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) -
- Accurec-Recycling GmbH
- American Manganese Inc.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL)
- Duesenfeld GmbH
- ECO-BAT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
- Envirostream Australia Pty. Ltd.
- Fortum Oyj
- Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.
- GEM Co., Ltd
- Glencore International AG
- Hunan Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.
- Li-Cycle Corp.
- Lithion Recycling Inc.
- Neometals Ltd.
- OnTo Technology LLC
- Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC)
- Redwood Materials, Inc.
- Retriev Technologies Inc.
- Tata Chemicals Limited
- TES-AMM Pte Ltd.
- Umicore SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032068/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Focus on Sustainability Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight
Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here’s Why
The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular
Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric
Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990,
2000, 2010, & 2020
As Global Temperatures Rise to Worrisome Levels Sustainable
Investments Will Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the
Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$
Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Focus on Downstream Sustainability Heightens the Emphasis on
Recycling
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century
Brings Battery Recycling Into the Forefront of the Recycling
Revolution
What is Meant by Lithium Ion Battery?
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides
the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling
Market for Prospects Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs in Parallel
to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global Market for
Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023
and 2025
Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy
Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market
Robust Demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems Opens a
Parallel Downstream Market for Lithium Ion Batteries & Battery
Recycling: Global Battery Energy Storage Systems (In US$
Million) for Years 2021 2023, 2025 and 2027
Lithium-ion Stands Out as the Battery Technology of Choice in
Utility Grids
EV Commercialization Push Up Pressure on Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling
Robust Outlook for EVs
Growing Lithium Ion Battery Demand & Production Against the
Backdrop of Robust EV Sales Drives Interest in Lithium Ion
Battery Recycling: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by
Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Lithium-ion Battery Technology is at the Heart of EVs
How EV Batteries Are Recycled? A Review
Growing Market for Consumer Batteries Doubles the Pressure on
Lithium Ion Battery Recycling
Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for
Lithium Ion Smartphone Battery: Global Shipments of
Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020, 2021 & 2022
Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings
Recycling Into the Spotlight
Innovations in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Amid Challenges
Crucial for Future Market Growth
Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste
Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling
Initiatives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Iron Phosphate
(LFP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Lithium-Manganese Oxide
(LMO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Manganese Oxide
(LMO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Battery Chemistries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Battery Chemistries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Battery
Chemistries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling
by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt
(Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide
(LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling
by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling
by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt
(Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide
(LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling
by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Battery
Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry -
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other
Battery Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion
Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Lithium-Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP),
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Other Battery Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion
Battery Recycling by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC),
Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) and
Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and
Non-Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion
Battery Recycling by End-Use - Automotive and Non-Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion
Battery Recycling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032068/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________