The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Acquires an Equity Stake In Enhanced Premium Water Brand, CellDration™

Oakland Park, FL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC Pink: NWPN), a bio-pharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is pleased to announce that in an effort to reach a broader market that desires a healthier lifestyle based on the consumption of organic, natural and supplemental grade hemp and CBD products, it has purchased a 28% equity stake in the parent company of CellDration™

CellDration™ is a manufacturer and distributor of enhanced premium water products with a clear plan to share its functional water and eco-friendly packaging globally. Both companies will collaborate on the development of various line extensions, including flavored & CBD infused beverages.

“An investment by The NOW Corporation will enable CellDration™ to break ground on its unique state- of- the- art manufacturing facility and allow CellDration’s transition from single use plastics to sustainable, plant-based packaging with control over its manufacturing, marketing/sponsorships, rollouts, and overall growth strategy,” said CellDration’s Founder, Rudy Byfield.

“This is exciting news for us. It’s Black History Month, two African-American, majority owned companies are partnering for good health, a healthier lifestyle and to successfully compete in the flavored and infused water market. Having made previous investments in sustainable packaging technology, we determined that investing in CellDration™ with its enhanced water products and biodegradable packaging was not only a perfect fit for us but satisfied our concerns for single use plastics and its harm to the environment. Furthermore, this investment will allow synergies with CellDration regarding expertise and a platform to launch our infused beverages in addition to our psychoactive infused beverage products, once our patent is approved for its delivery. Everything rests with our patent attorneys at this point.“ said The Now Corporation CEO, Ken Williams.

On another note, the Company will not be initiating a reverse split in the foreseeable future.

About CellDration™

CellDration™ was founded by its CEO Rudy Byfield with the basic idea to hydrate everybody and delight every taste bud. The brand launched in May of 2019 in hundreds of Kroger stores spread over 16 states with expanded shelf space in ShopRite, Key Foods, Gelson’s, DPI Specialty Foods, and Sysco & Wakefern.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation is a publicly traded, biopharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be used for medicinal purpose, while focusing on pursuing business opportunities in the growing medical and recreational marijuana sector. Through its acquired assets, The Now Corporation is seeking to invest in businesses associated with the growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution and retail sale of scientific-grade medicinal cannabis, both in the United States and Canada. At The Now Corporation, we unlock and advance medicine for human life around the world, at every stage of life.

