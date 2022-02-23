Bay Area Toll Authority Renews with Conduent Transportation to Process Automated Tolling at Golden Gate and Other Bridges

Renewal extends Conduent’s nearly two decades of support to BATA until September 2027



Contract extension is among a series of recent tolling business wins for Conduent in the U.S. and UK, reflecting continued global growth and enhanced capabilities in road usage charging

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced it received a five-and-a-half-year contract renewal from the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) to continue processing automated tolling transactions at seven state-owned bridges in the San Francisco region, as well as at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Conduent also provides BATA customer service for motorists, and it processes FasTrak® parking charges at the San Francisco International Airport and tolls on area Express Lanes. The total contract value is approximately $286 million.

A media snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below:

The renewal extends Conduent Transportation’s nearly two decades of support to BATA until September 2027. The contract extension is among a series of recent tolling business wins for Conduent in the United States and the United Kingdom, reflecting continued growth and enhanced capabilities for the company in road usage charging.

“Conduent has been an important part of our team in our work to expand cashless tolling in the region, benefiting both motorists and the environment,” Andrew B. Fremier, Deputy Executive Director, Operations at BATA. “We’re pleased to continue our partnership into the future as we enhance customer service and the traveling experience for hundreds of thousands of motorists across the region.”

The renewal follows BATA’s 2021 transition to all-electronic tolling on area bridges, helping to reduce congestion and limit emissions while improving convenience. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Conduent supported that transition by tripling its San Francisco-based workforce for BATA and opening a new facility in Bakersfield, California, to meet customer service needs associated with automated tolling. The company now has more than 450 employees in the state who serve the agency.

“As an industry leader in automated tolling, we’re honored to extend our relationship of nearly 20 years with BATA and the Golden Gate Bridge, providing the agency and its users with the latest technologies and enhanced customer service,” said Mark Brewer, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “This renewal exemplifies our close partnership with BATA to focus on the FasTrak community, and it reflects our client-centered approach and global growth strategy to deliver all-electronic tolling and other modern transportation solutions that pave the way for smart cities. These initiatives benefit the environment and create improved driving experiences for millions of motorists.”

Conduent Transportation currently operates six of the 10 largest toll systems in the U.S., including systems in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York. The company just announced it was awarded three 8-year contract renewals from the tolling authorities of New York, extending its nearly 30 years of support to that state.

Conduent is also modernizing and maintaining the Ohio Turnpike’s toll collection system, and it was selected last year by the Virginia Department of Transportation to design, implement and operate express tolling lanes along Interstate 64 in the Hampton Roads region. In May 2021, Conduent announced an expansion in the United Kingdom and Europe with a road usage charging contract from National Highways.

