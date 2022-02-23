Global Data Center Construction Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center construction market reached a value of US$ 47.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 75.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Data center construction refers to the collective process of physically constructing a data center facility. The primary focus is on designing and building a data center with the required capacity, disaster tolerance systems and efficient design to perform all the necessary functions. The infrastructure usually consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, security devices and air conditioning and fire suppression systems. This ensures that all the resources are optimally utilized, and all the environmental factors are taken into consideration.
Significant growth in the IT industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising penetration of connected devices and convenient access to the Internet have increased the demand for data storage systems across the globe. Furthermore, widespread utilization of big data analytics, cloud-based systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) for computing videos, audio and other formats of data is also driving the market growth. Large data centers are increasingly being constructed across various sectors for enhancing computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure and storage resources. Additionally, increasing emphasis on the construction of green data centers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Green data centers use low-emission building materials that aid in creating sustainable ecosystems and ensure efficient waste recycling. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to prevent overheating in data centers, along with extensive infrastructural developments, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center construction market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on construction type, data center type, tier standards and vertical.
Breakup by Construction Type:
- Electrical Construction
- UPS
Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- Others
- Mechanical Construction
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Others
Breakup by Data Center Type:
- Mid-Size Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
Breakup by Tier Standards:
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Breakup by Vertical:
- Public Sector
- Oil & Energy
- Media & Entertainment
- IT & Telecommunication
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AECOM, DPR construction Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Holder Construction Company, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction and Vertiv Group Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- 1. What is the size of the global data center construction market?
- 2. What is the expected growth rate of the global data center construction market?
- 3. What are the key factors driving the global data center construction market?
- 4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center construction market?
- 5. What is the breakup of the global data center construction market based on the tier standards?
- 6. What is the breakup of the global data center construction market based on the vertical?
- 7. What are the key regions in the global data center construction market?
- 8. Who are the key companies/players in the global data center construction market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Data Center Construction Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Construction Type
6.1 Electrical Construction
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Component Type
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Mechanical Construction
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Component Type
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Data Center Type
7.1 Mid-Size Data Centers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Enterprise Data Centers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Large Data Centers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Tier Standards
8.1 Tier I & II
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Tier III
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Tier IV
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Public Sector
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Oil & Energy
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Media & Entertainment
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 IT & Telecommunication
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Healthcare
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Retail
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AECOM
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 DPR construction Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Eaton Corporation Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Fujitsu Limited
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Holder Construction Company
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Legrand SA
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Schneider Electric SE
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Tripp Lite
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Turner Construction
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Vertiv Group Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nen9eg
Attachment