Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026



Machines that are programmed to perform a particular job or task efficiently, accurately, and quickly are robotic arms. Robotic arms can replicate most functions of the human arm, albeit with greater efficiency and accuracy. They are stronger and can perform heavy and repetitive tasks with speed and precision. The demand for collaborative robots in manufacturing and healthcare will create several opportunities for the robotic arms market. The rising labor rates and increasing demand for automation will give a fillip to demand. Other factors that are contributing to the growth are the development of sensor components and the quantum growth in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies. With increasing technological advancements, the manufacturing costs associated with robotic components have reduced over the years. Hence, robotic arms and robots have become widely available and highly affordable across the industries. They are also being used commonly in small-scale operations owing to their economic viability.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Industrial Robotic Arms market. The automotive industries are deploying robots in a big way. The adoption of robotic arms allows manufacturers to augment production execution, and streamline assembly, packaging and warehousing capabilities in a resourceful manner.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $965.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026



The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$965.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.25% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region dominates market share on account of the lower production costs. There are several favorable taxation policies offered by the governments of China, India, Japan, and Korea to companies involves in the research and development of robotic arms.



Metal & Heavy Machinery Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



Heavy machinery industries can benefit from adoption of heavy payload robotic arms. Heavy payload robotic arms can carry heavy loads with accuracy, ease, and precision. Such heavy payload robotic arms are best suited for handling heavy machinery. In the global Metal & Heavy Machinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$542.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$800.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$240.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Robotics

The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption

Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19

Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments

Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19

Robotics Investments in June 2020

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

An Introduction to Industrial Robots and Robotic Arms

The Evolution of Robotic Arms

The Evolution of Robotic Arms

Uses of Robotic Arms

Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots

Key Application Areas of Robotic Arms

Industrial Robotic Arms for the Manufacturing Industry

Market Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive,

Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,

Food & Beverage, and Other Applications

Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact

Developing Countries Spur Future Market Growth

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &

2027)

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, USA, Africa, Japan, Europe, and

Canada

Competitive Landscape

Number of Startups by Region: 2019

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well

Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects

Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of

Robotic Arm

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake

Volumes

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030):

Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018 and 2020

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics

Production Units

Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and

Pharmaceuticals Sector

Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs

Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for

Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021)

Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects

A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace

Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success



