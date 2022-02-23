New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Robotic Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031903/?utm_source=GNW
Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026
Machines that are programmed to perform a particular job or task efficiently, accurately, and quickly are robotic arms. Robotic arms can replicate most functions of the human arm, albeit with greater efficiency and accuracy. They are stronger and can perform heavy and repetitive tasks with speed and precision. The demand for collaborative robots in manufacturing and healthcare will create several opportunities for the robotic arms market. The rising labor rates and increasing demand for automation will give a fillip to demand. Other factors that are contributing to the growth are the development of sensor components and the quantum growth in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies. With increasing technological advancements, the manufacturing costs associated with robotic components have reduced over the years. Hence, robotic arms and robots have become widely available and highly affordable across the industries. They are also being used commonly in small-scale operations owing to their economic viability.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Industrial Robotic Arms market. The automotive industries are deploying robots in a big way. The adoption of robotic arms allows manufacturers to augment production execution, and streamline assembly, packaging and warehousing capabilities in a resourceful manner.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $965.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$965.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.25% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region dominates market share on account of the lower production costs. There are several favorable taxation policies offered by the governments of China, India, Japan, and Korea to companies involves in the research and development of robotic arms.
Metal & Heavy Machinery Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
Heavy machinery industries can benefit from adoption of heavy payload robotic arms. Heavy payload robotic arms can carry heavy loads with accuracy, ease, and precision. Such heavy payload robotic arms are best suited for handling heavy machinery. In the global Metal & Heavy Machinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$542.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$800.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$240.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd
- DENSO Corporation
- Dobot.cc
- Epson America, Inc.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Flexiv Ltd
- Gridbots Technologies Private Limited
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KUKA Robotics Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP
- OMRON Corporation
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa Europe GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of the Pandemic on Robotics
The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption
Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19
Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19
Robotics Investments in June 2020
Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
An Introduction to Industrial Robots and Robotic Arms
The Evolution of Robotic Arms
The Evolution of Robotic Arms
Uses of Robotic Arms
Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots
Key Application Areas of Robotic Arms
Industrial Robotic Arms for the Manufacturing Industry
Market Overview
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage, and Other Applications
Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
Developing Countries Spur Future Market Growth
World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2027)
World Industrial Robotic Arms Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, USA, Africa, Japan, Europe, and
Canada
Competitive Landscape
Number of Startups by Region: 2019
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects
Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of
Robotic Arm
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake
Volumes
Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030):
Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018 and 2020
Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics
Production Units
Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and
Pharmaceuticals Sector
Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs
Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for
Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021)
Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects
A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace
Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical / Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrical / Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical / Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Heavy Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal & Heavy Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Heavy Machinery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 70: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application -
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical /
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application -
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical /
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
