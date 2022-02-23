KnowBe4 and Kontra Partner to Educate Application Developers on Best Practices for Improved Application Security

Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new partnership with Kontra to add security application development courseware to its massive training library of security awareness training content.

The application layer remains a prime target for cybercriminals looking to breach an organization’s security defenses. Recent security threats like the Log4j incident show that secure development practices are increasingly important to prevent breaches.

“We studied the development teams of several global organizations and learned that while their offerings to the marketplace are as secure as reasonable, often it’s because of security being bolted on later in the development process,” Dr. Keri Pearlson, executive director at the research consortium Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan. “This is a costly approach to building secure products. Our findings indicate that if managers of product designers and developers encouraged a culture of ‘design for cybersecurity’ and followed that up with managerial mechanisms such as training, awareness, rewarding for secure designs, and other motivations, product development would bake in cybersecurity at earlier stages of their offering design. Read more about our research in Sloan Management Review or Harvard Business Review.”

“More emphasis needs to be placed on application security best practices for developers to help prevent security breaches,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “KnowBe4 has a sizeable library of security awareness training. Kontra’s interactive developer training is an ideal fit for our customers’ growing needs as the security threat landscape continues to evolve.”

“KnowBe4 is the perfect partner to expand the reach of our courses, and, in turn, help thousands of organizations build security from the ground up,” said Gyan Chawdhary, founder and CEO of Kontra. “At Kontra, we take pride in creating the world’s best application security and secure code training, and we’re honored that KnowBe4 recognizes Kontra application security training as the best offering on the market for its global network.”

The training courses included in this new partnership cover:

Front End: Vue.js

OWASP Top 10 Web: Java, C#

Cloud Top 10: AWS for Java

This highly interactive training is simple to deploy through the KMSAT platform to upskill development teams. These new courses are available to KnowBe4 Diamond level customers. More information on these courses is available at https://application.security/.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.