New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Security Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031819/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Home Security Systems Market to Reach US$68.2 Billion by the Year 2026
A home security system is designed to safeguard a home against intrusion from burglars or other people with malicious intensions, and can monitor flood, fire or other environmental threats that may damage a home. The demand for home security systems is witnessing a rapid growth. The scenario is therefore creating demand for highly sophisticated security solutions like access control systems, IP-based video surveillance, digital CCTVs and remote-monitoring solutions. Demand is also driven by the low penetration rate of home security systems in the US, which is estimated at around only 17% of the total US homes. This factor, coupled with the $2500 average value loss per burglary, presents increased opportunities for home security systems. Technological developments also ensure that building security systems became affordable to suffice the budgetary requirements of consumers across the board. The present generation of home security solutions offers unparalleled connectivity, control and accessibility, and more importantly enable homeowners to remotely access a wide range of features using a PC or a smartphone. The growing popularity of smart security systems is also largely attributed to their innovative features such as remote arming and disarming, viewing of stored video clips of various events, accessing of household appliances and monitoring of movements even when away from home to name a few.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Security Systems estimated at US$50.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$28.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Access Control Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.8% share of the global Home Security Systems market. Video Surveillance involves the process of monitoring the activity and behavior of individuals, a group of individuals, and/or machines for the purpose of managing, directing, influencing or protecting them. Strong demand for networked cameras drive growth in the Video Surveillance Systems segment. The growing demand for smart locks drives growth in the Access Control Systems segment. Smart locks are electromechanical locks designed to automatically lock and unlock a door through commands from an authorized device or an authentication PIN, have come to the fore offering a new generation door locking system. The access control solution monitors multiple usage of a card at locations that does not permit its usage.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026
The Home Security Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Entrance Control Systems Segment to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026
In the global Entrance Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$798.6 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 217 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
- Allegion plc
- Assa Abloy AB
- Bosch Service Solutions GmbH
- Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC
- Control4 Corporation
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Godrej & Boyce Mfg.Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- JOHNSON CONTROLS
- Nortek Security & Control LLC
- Schneider Electric SE
- Scout Security Inc
- SimpliSafe Inc.
- Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.
- Visonic
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031819/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Home Security Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Rising Security Threats & Safety Concerns at Residential Places
Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Home Security Systems
Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins Drives Demand
for Home Security Systems: Number of Burglaries Per 100,000
People by Country for the Year 2021
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
How the Construction Industry, a Key Influencer of
Opportunities in the Home Security Systems Market, Was
Impacted by the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Home Security Systems: Definition, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access
Control Systems Segment
Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review
Rise in Home Fires, Awareness Over Fire Safety & Strict
Regulations Step Up the Importance of Installing Fire Safety/
Protection Systems
Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fires at Home: 2020
Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure
Fires for the Years 2010-2019
Strong Demand for Networked Cameras Emerge as a Key Trend in
the Home Video Surveillance Space
Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth
Opportunities on a Platter
Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of
Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart
Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart Homes Market
by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review
Home Automation and Security Systems Converge to Promote
security Along With Comfort, Energy Efficiency & Convenience
Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus
Video Doorbells Market: A Promising Market
Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic
Living to Spur Sales of Home Security Systems
Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic
AI to Revolutionize Home Security. Here’s How
Role of Blockchain in Home Security Systems
Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial to Growth
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver
Aging Homeowners Staying Alone Highlights the Need for Home
Security & Emergency Response Systems: Global Population
Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Rapid Urbanization & Rise in Better Provisioned Houses for the
Middle Class Drive Demand For Home Security Systems
Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in
Million: 1950-2050
Global Middle Class Population (in Million) and as a Percentage
of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Role of IoT in Home Security Systems
Growing Popularity Wireless Home Security Systems to Boost
Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Video Surveillance Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Access Control Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Control Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Entrance Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Entrance Control Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Entrance Control
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Protection Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fire Protection Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Protection Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intruder Alarm Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Intruder Alarm Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Intruder Alarm Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Professionally-Installed &
Monitored by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Home Security Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems by
Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Home Security Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Home Security Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Home Security Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Home Security Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Home Security Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Home Security Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Security - Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems by
Security - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Professionally-Installed & Monitored, Self-Installed &
Professionally Monitored and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Segment - Video Surveillance Systems,
Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, Fire
Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Home Security Systems by
Segment - Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems,
Entrance Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder
Alarm Systems and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Home Security Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Video
Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control
Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Intruder Alarm Systems and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Security Systems by Security - Professionally-Installed &
Monitored, Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored and
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031819/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________