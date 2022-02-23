New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031806/?utm_source=GNW

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market to Reach $705.6 Million by 2026



A sub-set of CVD, Atomic layer deposition (AVD) is a process that enables atomic level control as well as deposition to be achieved. The ALD technique involves feeding of different cursors alternatingly, into a reaction chamber, one after the other, where they undergo different self-limiting surface reactions. In each of those reaction cycles, same quantity of material is deposited which leads to alternating layers of those different materials. The layers are smooth, highly dense and have uniform thickness. ALD represents a method for depositing thin films of multi-components, by way of co-injecting precursors like Si and Hf, so that a single, homogenous layered film is formed. This is used in many applications including 3D NAND, FinFET and self-aligned patterning among others. With ALD, it is possible to create dielectric and metal films as per the requirements of precursor. It is a technique of thin-film deposition based on sequential application of CVD process with two chemicals. These chemicals are called reactants or precursors. They react with material surface in a self-limiting, sequential manner, one after the other. ALD is considered an important process for fabrication of semiconductor devices for nanomaterials synthesis. The materials possess very high dielectric values capable of rapidly storing and accessing data. Another important benefit with the technique is that it offers exceptional deposition conformality, in high aspect ratio structures. Thickness control offered by the method is at Angstrom level. Thin films using high-? dielectric materials like ZrO2, HfO2, Ta2O5 and Al2O3 can be produced using the technique for high-? gate oxides, DRAM as well as nitrides for interconnects and electrodes. ALD/CVD processes are attractive mainly because they make possible growing of thin films which can be highly uniform and which conform to the given specifications.



Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$472.8 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$705.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors, accounting for an estimated 48.9% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$231.3 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$376.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.



By Technology, Interconnect Segment to Reach $360.1 Million by 2026



Global market for Interconnect (Technology) segment is estimated at US$248.3 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$360.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific constitutes the largest regional market for Interconnect segment, accounting for 45.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$67 Million by the end of the analysis period.

ADEKA Corporation

Air Liquide S.A.

Colnatec LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Linde plc

Merck KGaA

Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd.

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc.

UP Chemical Co., Ltd







2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Atomic Layer Deposition: Adding New Dimensions to Advanced Chip

Designs

Advantages & Disadvantages of ALD

ALD for High-? Layers to Improve Semiconductor Technologies

Microelectronics: Among the Leading Adopters of High-? and ALD

Metal Precursors

ALD Emerges as a Vital Process for Fabricating Microelectronics

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spells Opportunities

Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for

Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Growing Importance of High-? Precursors in Modern Semiconductor

Devices to Fuel Market Prospects

High-? Dielectric Candidates and Relevant Properties

High-? Precursors in Next-Generation Memory & Semiconductor

Devices

Need for Faster Access and Storage of Data Drives Demand for

High-? Value Materials

High-? Materials for Next Generation of DRAM Capacitors

Advancing ALD Technology Drives Demand for Thin-Film Materials

in New Industrial Applications, Presenting Market

Opportunities

Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Rising Demand for More Sophisticated Industrial PCs Widen the

Prospects

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Consumer Electronics: A Major End-Use Market for Semiconductor

Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales

(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Thin Metallic Films Manufacturing: A Promising Area of Growth

Growing Role of ALD in Photovoltaic Devices to Boost Market

Prospects

COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions

(in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China,

Europe, USA and India: 2019

Rising Importance of ALD in Energy Storage Applications to Spur

Demand for Metal Precursors

Market Benefits from the Growing Use of Nanotechnologies in

Semiconductors Industry

Role of High-? and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors in VLSI Technology

to Maintain Capacitor of Semiconductor Devices

Selection of Precursor in ALD/CVD: A Key Factor

Limitations of TiCl4 Precursors Drive Shift towards Metal-

Organic Options for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductor &

Non-Semiconductor Applications

Atomic Layer Deposition to Facilitate Metal Gate Stacking for CMOS

High-? Dielectrics Display Variations in Leakage with Aspect Ratio

Non-Ideal ALD Processes: Primary Challenges & Mitigation Efforts



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

