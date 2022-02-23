Chrysalix Venture Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with EIT Manufacturing, the Largest Consortium of Manufacturing Innovation in Europe

Vancouver, BC and Delft, Netherlands, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global technology venture capital firm that specializes in transformational industrial innovation, announces a new strategic partnership with EIT Manufacturing, an innovation public-private partnership supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union. This partnership expands Chrysalix’s reach in Europe with enhanced programs to support company building and co-investment, and further strengthens the company’s unique network of innovation partners. This proprietary brain trust is key to solving some of the biggest challenges facing resource intensive industries in transition and decarbonization where Chrysalix specializes, including: energy, mining, manufacturing, mobility, construction, chemicals and materials.

Chrysalix and EIT Manufacturing will partner to support the emerging of the most innovative European manufacturing tech ventures, building a common startup ecosystem for potential co-investment and support opportunities. The partnership will focus on European industrial tech startups qualifying as category leaders and support their mission of growth and global expansion. Thanks to this partnership, Chrysalix and EIT Manufacturing will be able to endorse financially sustainable European solutions and disruptive innovation critical to European Commission (EC) strategy, notably around Green Deal and Digital Transition thematic.

“Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 are core focus areas of the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund and the addition of EIT Manufacturing into the Chrysalix ecosystem will open new partnership opportunities with our portfolio companies and Limited Partners, and accelerate innovation and adoption in our areas of specialization,” said Alfred Lam, Partner at Chrysalix Venture Capital.

“EIT Manufacturing strategic partnership with Chrysalix fuels our strong co-investment network with clear aspiration to play an instrumental role in scaling-up industrial innovation in Europe. Together with Chrysalix, we look forward to growing the best European Industry 4.0 startups and connect them with our pan-European corporate members and programs to reimagine the global manufacturing landscape,” said Tobias Elmquist, Business Creation Director at EIT Manufacturing.

EIT Manufacturing brings together a growing network of top-tier industrial partners, leading academic and research institutions, and innovative startups, scaleups and SMEs, to foster innovation and the creation of globally competitive and sustainable manufacturing. With shared goals to accelerate innovation to improve industrial processes, help meet ambitious climate goals, and ultimately improve everyday life globally, EIT Manufacturing will be a valuable addition to the Chrysalix network and a cornerstone partner in Europe.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, and with offices also in Delft, Netherlands, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, power conversion chips, sensors for process automation and control, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, battery intelligence, CO2 capture, wastewater management, and fusion energy. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, industrial technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue-chip industrial and financial investors. The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund is the firm’s second fund under management focused on industrial innovation.