Grand Havana Announces CEO Transition

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC Pink: GHAV), today announced that Robert Rico’s five-year agreement has officially ended as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rico will remain on the company’s board of directors and serve as a consultant.

The company has appointed founding member, Tanya Bredemeier as the new CEO.

Tanya Bredemeier, CEO of Grand Havana proudly states; “My vision is to brand Grand Havana as a household name by immediately expanding our cafe portfolio. It’s time to open a new store in Miami. We plan to open our new location before June 30th, 2022. In addition, we plan to expand our online presence by focusing on increasing online sales in 2022. I am so proud of what we have achieved so far working with Mr. Rico for the last five years, and look forward to continuing working with Mr. Rico as a consultant as we still have a long way to go.”

To ensure an orderly transition, Mr. Rico will remain as a consultant and work closely with Tanya Bredemeier until December 31, 2022.

As previously announced the Company has engaged a new President to fill the position previously held by Ms. Bredemeier.

As one of Grand Havana’s founders and President for more than 7 years, Tanya has played an instrumental role in creating the brand, the publicly-traded company, and as of today, the company has served millions of cups of coffees via our multiple distribution platforms that include: Food Service, Cafes and online marketplaces. Our goals are clear, we plan on becoming the market leader in our space in the Latin style specialty coffee segment.

Tanya Bredemeier has laid the groundwork for Grand Havana to continue to grow and thrive as she leads the business to the next generation with all the passion, devotion, and hard work she brings every day.

The news of Ms. Bredemeier’s transition follows a series of C-suite appointments announced by Grand Havana this year. Last month, former Wendy’s and Pollo Tropical executive Mr. Hugo Gutierrez was named President and COO.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana’s Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer’s brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may, “will,” “should,” “plans,” explores,” expects,” anticipates,” continue,” estimate,” project,” intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.