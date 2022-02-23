The Scarbrough Group Names Jennifer Kahmann Director of People Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scarbrough Group proudly announces the promotion of Jennifer Kahmann to Director of People Operations. Jennifer will spearhead efforts to ensure Scarbrough continues to build on its people-first priorities with abundant resources and support for its team.

"The promotion is overdue and well-deserved," Scarbrough Group President and COO Adam Hill said. "Jenn's level of care and concern for her people only shows how much we need her in this role. Given Jenn's ability to positively impact her own team, her new role will allow for that impact to be felt throughout the Scarbrough Group."

Jennifer brings an extensive management background to her new role within People Operations. She became a Licensed Customs Broker and Certified Customs Specialist after starting with Scarbrough as an intern. Jennifer spent time with both imports and exports to eventually land a position as Senior Manager, Regional Operations. In that role, she oversaw Scarbrough International's customs brokerage and export teams in both St. Louis and Kansas City, where she developed an in-depth understanding of people-centric management.

These experiences will support Jennifer in her role as Director of People Operations. The new position is set to help the Scarbrough Group community thrive.

"Scarbrough has always done an excellent job maintaining a culture that puts our people first," Jennifer said. "I look forward to continuing to find ways to help our people grow and our culture flourish."

About the Scarbrough Group

Founded in 1984, The Scarbrough Group has grown its global logistics operation one client and one employee at a time. Whether international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, domestic trucking, or warehousing, The Scarbrough Group manages supply chains differently. It remains a people-first organization with a dedication to traditional values and support for its community. Expect More™ from your logistics provider.

Media Contact

Scott Prewitt

Corporate Communications

sprewitt@scarbrough-intl.com

816-652-0659



Related Images











Image 1: Jennifer Kahmann





Jennifer Kahmann, Director of People Operations, The Scarbrough Group









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment