Local Businesswoman Awarded Specialty Project of the Year From SYNLawn®

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn New York was recently honored with the Specialty Project of the Year, awarded by SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. Anastasia Phillips, owner of SYNLawn New York, and her team partnered with award-winning designer Mimi Lien to create "The GREEN", a temporary installation on the Josie Robertson Plaza at the iconic Lincoln Center.

"It was an honor to be selected by the Lincoln Center Arts Council to install the massive green space," says Phillips. "Our team enjoyed collaborating with Mimi Lien to bring this temporary installation to life for residents and tourists to enjoy during the summer months.

The outdoor space was a physical focal point on the plaza of the Lincoln Center. Lien selected SYNLawn New York to bring her design to life due to the lush, realistic feel of the synthetic grass, eco-friendly product selection, and Class-A fire rating. She was able to curate and execute the design while visiting the New York Showroom in TriBeCa by taking advantage of its many design services.

21,800 square feet of USDA Bio-Based SYNAugustine 347 artificial grass was used to transform the park into a bright and vibrant space centered around the Revson Fountain. Although the installation was temporary, it provided a luxurious and relaxing outdoor space for locals and tourists alike to visit.

SYNLawn New York is the largest supplier and certified installer of SYNLawn products. Phillips and her team serve the greater New York City Area by providing artificial grass solutions for commercial, landscaping, and residential projects. Photos of "The GREEN" are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn New York, please visit https://newyorkartificiallawns.com/.



ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Media Contact

Caitlyn Moser

cmoser@syntheticturfresources.com

614-506-5851

