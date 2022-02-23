New Social Media Platform Baund is About Going Against Viral Trends

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 21, IDID Inc.'s CEO Young Lee announced Baund made its global launch on the Apple App Store. Baund is a new short-form social media platform that promotes individualized creative expression. It has an exclusive music library that holds over 400 instrumental beats created by some of Korea's best producers. Genres range from hip-hop, dance, K-pop, and more.

These simplistic beats invite users to add their own artistic flair on top — whether that be rap lyrics, melody, dance choreography or any other desired art form. They don't hold copyright restrictions, giving artists complete authority to monetize any content that makes use of the tunes.

Another notable feature is Baund's easily accessible audio- and video-editing tools. Users can produce professional-looking music videos from within the app due to finer control settings over video and audio. It also offers a highly sophisticated voice-tuning technique called "SlayTune," embedded AR masks, and 3D video filters for enhanced content quality.

"Baund's motto is 'Do Your Thing,'" said CEO Lee. "The best way to express yourself is with your own art. Let's stop falling for viral trends that simply copy other people's lyrics or moves. It's time you take creative control."

Baund is currently available on the App Store for iOS and is expected to release an Android version by Q2 of 2022. The web version is also anticipated to launch by March 2022. View Baund on the App Store here.

About IDID Inc.

IDID Inc. is a Korean corporation that works with Korea's top producers and artists to create user-accessible content. To learn more about IDID and Baund, please visit http://ididinc.com/. For direct media contact, reach out to David at david(at)ididinc.com.

