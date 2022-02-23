BlueStacks launches Creator Studio & Creator Hub, the world’s first platform for Mobile Game Modding

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueStacks , the world’s first cloud-based Android gaming platform, today launched another first: Creator Studio & Creator Hub for modding and sharing modded mobile games. With this launch, mobile games developed on the Cocos, Unity and Unreal engines can be easily modded and shared, reaching over four billion users and 4.5 million creators.



BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub open up the possibilities of user-generated content to the global mobile gaming community, where they can create and share infinite versions of mobile games. Modding can be done at three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced. Basic modding involves playing with color; for example, you can have dark mode for a game, akin to Instagram filters. Intermediate modding links to in-game events such as effects on screen during kill or win shots. Lastly, with advanced modding, you can change 2D and 3D textures inside the game, including game elements like avatar’s clothes.

Powered by now.gg and now.gg’s NFG platform , Creator Studio & Creator Hub enable the separation of game code, game events and game art, allowing users to share their modded experiences via a simple link - creating a shareable and immersive mobile experience.

“By 2025, the majority of mobile gamers will play modded games,” said Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg. “Imagine searching for a game and finding modded versions from your favorite gamers, streamers and fans. Making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever.”

“User generated content – like modded games – are an important form of self-expression. In the same way we change our clothes to suit our moods, people will soon demand to play only games with mods to match their mood, desired experience, and preferences,” said Huabin Lin, Technology Director at Cocos. “BlueStacks mobile game modding is paving the way for mods to be the default way of mobile gaming in the future.”

“Popular PC games can have tens of thousands of mods created for them. However, modding was not possible for mobile games until now,” said Aevatrex (Jonathan Fermin), leading mobile gaming streamer. “With BlueStacks mobile game modding, there are endless possibilities. One of my favorite mods is where a dancing Mr. Bean shows up at the victory event in the Lords Mobile game.”

BlueStacks mobile game modding is available now for free here for modding on BlueStacks X app player and here for modding on the cloud.

About BlueStacks:

BlueStacks is the world’s first cloud-based Android gaming platform adopted by over 1 Billion gamers in 100 countries and six continents around the world. In 2020 over 6 Billion gaming sessions of 70,000 different games were played on BlueStacks. In 2021 BlueStacks launched BlueStacks X (beta) the world’s first game streaming service for mobile games. BlueStacks has a global team of over 400 and is one of the most recognized tech brands in the industry. The world's top game developers leverage its platform to promote their games.

About now.gg:

now.gg is the mobile cloud company changing the gaming experience for game developers and consumers. With the first global mobile platform-as-a-service for game developers, now.gg enables gaming communities to play games on any device or OS, share games instantly on their social channels and pay in-game through payment channels they already have. No longer constrained by geography, device or attribution, now.gg opens the world of consumers to game developers and unlocks entirely new revenue streams.

