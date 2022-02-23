Gordon Brothers Funds $10.6M Term Loan to Support Dominion Packaging Inc.’s Continued Growth

Boston, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has provided Dominion Packaging Inc. a $10.6 million term loan to increase the company’s liquidity and support its continued growth.

Dominion Packaging, a manufacturer of branded folding cartons and boxes within the beverage, food and confectionary industries, will use the funds to refinance existing debt and invest in additional assets needed to meet increased demand.

“Dominion Packaging saw incredible growth in the last year with rising demand across the beverage and snack market,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Managing Director at Gordon Brothers. “The company’s proven track record and leadership within the industry uniquely position the business to continue to thrive in a changing marketplace. We’re proud to support that growth.”

“Gordon Brothers recognized our company’s value and worked with us to customize financing that fit our business needs,” said Steve Smerjac, CFO at Dominion Packaging. “The team worked quickly, helping us secure the working capital we need now to meet growing production demand.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Dominion Packaging Inc.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Packaging is a leading producer of folding carton products to the tobacco, beverage and food markets. Dominion Packaging is one of the few non-vertically integrated packaging companies remaining in the U.S. and prides itself by competing through world class technology and innovation. For more information, visit dompkg.com.