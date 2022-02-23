Tenable Announces New Product Certification Program

New program will help customers gain professional credibility and maximize value of Tenable’s solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable ® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced a new product certification program which will allow customers to gain professional credibility, validate their skills and maximize the value of their Tenable solutions. The program provides a comprehensive and practical certification for products including Tenable.io® , Tenable.sc™ and Tenable.ot™, and will enable customers to demonstrate a high level of aptitude, including deep product and technical knowledge of Tenable’s solutions.

The certification program will refine customers’ understanding of their vulnerability management tools, arming them with the knowledge and resources to better manage their risk exposure. Upon completion, customers can showcase their digital credentials on their resumes and social media accounts to validate their professional skills. The certification will also open doors for networking opportunities, support job retention and advance career trajectories.

“We’re thrilled to announce this invaluable program for customers to receive recognition for their skills and deepen their expertise and knowledge of their Tenable products,” said Keith Textor, vice president of Global Professional Services at Tenable. “As the skills gap within the cybersecurity industry continues to widen, these types of certification programs are essential for training and ensuring security professionals remain well-versed in the field.”

The training process will include a 120-minute written exam, followed by a 240-minute practical exam, which will require the student to demonstrate real-world skills, capabilities and knowledge. Attending the corresponding product course is great preparation for the exams. The courses are instructor led and focus on product deployment, configuration and operational usage. In addition to lectures, participants will receive hands-on lab exercises for practical application.

The specialist written exam will cost $195, and the specialist practical exam will cost $295. Training courses are available through https://www.tenable.com/education .

