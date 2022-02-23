Lawmatics Welcomes Vice President of Sales Accelerating Its Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading all-in-one legal CRM, client intake, and marketing automation platform for attorneys, announced today that Justin Allen has joined the company as VP of Sales. The addition of Allen follows the company’s announcement in December of last year that it had raised $10M in Series A funding.

Previously serving as Regional Vice President for Medallia, Mr. Allen brings to Lawmatics his long and extensive sales leadership experience growing and leading high-performance sales teams at iMatrix, Chatmeter, and others from 2010 to 2022.

At Lawmatics, he will be tasked with two core initiatives: 1) accelerating the company’s impressive growth among consumer-facing law firms of all practice types; and 2) making new inroads with law firms that aspire to grow and need the tools to help them get there.

“Justin is an outstanding addition to our Lawmatics team, as he is a true sales visionary with a track record of driving incredible results with humility and integrity,” said Matt Spiegel, CEO of Lawmatics. “As Lawmatics continues its focus on building an all-in-one legal platform that gives law firms the tools to streamline the business end of their firm, Justin’s sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing sales teams will accelerate Lawmatics’ growth. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

“I’m very excited to be a part of such a talented team of industry leaders and experts,” added Allen. “Lawmatics is perfectly positioned to help law firms change the way they drive business to better service their clients while improving the bottom line.”

