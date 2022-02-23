SINTX Announces Milestones In The Development and Testing of Antipathogenic Fabrics

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of advanced ceramics, announced new results on the development of manufacturing technologies to produce fabrics impregnated with SINTX silicon nitride, and the antipathogenic testing of these fabrics.



SINTX has previously announced a collaboration to develop large-scale fabric impregnation technology with a private company based in Europe. The antibacterial properties of silicon nitride embedded fabric produced from this “dry” process were recently tested at an accredited independent commercial laboratory. The lab used ASTM and AATCC protocols and found that this silicon nitride embedded fabric inactivated Staphylococcus Aureus in both protocols.

Development of a manufacturing process has also continued via the utilization of the new“pre-pilot line” equipment and “wet” impregnation process at SINTX’s internal research and development laboratory. The most recent silicon nitride embedded fabric made from this process was tested against SARS-CoV-2 and was found to inactivate the virus with greater efficiency than fabric produced and tested previously. Since the testing occurred at a different high profile academic institution, these results also mark the first independent validation of the antiviral fabric properties observed at the University of Rochester. SINTX’s investments in new equipment and process development are yielding improved results.

SINTX considers these antipathogenic test results significant - two different silicon nitride impregnation processes were tested at two different independent laboratories using standard protocols. These are compelling milestones in the Company’s progress in developing antipathogenic fabrics that can be leveraged across different applications such as medical gowns, consumer facemasks, and more.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes advanced ceramics for medical and non-medical applications including armor. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride materials and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences to include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2021, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

