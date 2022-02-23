Defunkify removes over 41,000 pounds of plastic waste from oceans and waterways

OREGON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defunkify, the household cleaning product brand that is committed to removing harmful toxic chemicals from our homes, today announced that in 2021 they removed over 41,000 pounds of plastic waste from oceans and waterways, whilst empowering marginalized workers to better tackle plastic pollution in their communities, in partnership with rePurpose Global.

In 2021, Defunkify removed ​​41,571 pounds of plastic waste that would have otherwise been burned, sent to landfills, or leaked into the ocean and waterways. Defunkify is addressing the pressing issue of plastic pollution in their industry by funding the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses across its packaging and distribution. This commitment is part of a wider packaging strategy that includes innovative solutions to reduce plastic waste across their supply chain.

Defunkify contributes a percentage of every product purchase to plastic reduction efforts. Through its partnership with rePurpose Global, Defunkify is not only taking ownership of its plastic footprint, but they are also adding a crucial income stream for waste workers and their families in West Java, Indonesia.

Today, informal waste workers often earn less than $5/day, work in precarious conditions, and face severe discrimination. This partnership creates an additional income stream by attaching value to low-value plastics, while supporting Waste4Change, an experienced recycling social enterprise that holistically uplifts waste workers through occupational safety, health insurance and skills training.

“We are proud to have funded the recovery of over 41,000 pounds of plastic from nature, accounting for everything that directly touches the products we sell (every bottle, every cap, every spray nozzle, every bag, and even the tape) and we plan to take this one step further in 2022,” states Richard Geiger, CEO of Defunkify. “We are laser-focused on transparency when it comes to our ingredients and the formulation of products. We list all our ingredients, plus their source and purpose right on the label, and we are no different when it comes to the transparency about our packaging.”

“The fact that making a positive impact on people and the planet is a core value that Defunkify and rePurpose Global share, makes this such a catalytic partnership. We hope that the impact that Defunkify is enabling encourages other cleaning brands to take responsibility for their own plastic waste and their impact on the environment,” said Aditya Siroya, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform.

From formulation to packaging, every decision Defunkify makes is rooted in science and a strong mission to create a better, cleaner future. Since 2019, the company has been offsetting their entire carbon footprint using verified carbon credits and donating 1% of sales to environmental causes. In 2020 and 2021, Defunkify earned the EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award with their ProvenSafe™ Process.





ABOUT DEFUNKIFY:

Defunkify is a household cleaning products brand that is committed to removing harmful toxic chemicals from our homes. Founded by experts in Green Chemistry, Defunkify formulates laundry detergents, stain removers and surface cleaners that are the best performing products on the market to get rid of odors, stains and grime, and are safer than conventional products with 100% non-toxic ingredients. They are currently working to have all their products A safety verified by the EWG, following the successful certification of their liquid laundry detergents. Their products have also been awarded the US EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award in both 2020 and 2021. Defunkify uses their ProvenSafe™ Process to formulate their high-performance products in-house with innovative ingredient selection and state-of-the-art toxicity analysis to form the most effective solutions that are safe for people and the planet. Consumers can have peace of mind, knowing that Defunkify products deliver exceptional performance, without use of nasty toxic chemicals or synthetic fragrances, and they provide full ingredient transparency- right on the bottle. For more information on Defunkify, visit defunkify.com or connect with us on Instagram @defunkify, on Facebook @defunkify or on Twitter @_defunkify.





ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL:

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform dedicated to reducing waste, reviving lives, and restoring nature's balance. Through its pioneering ecosystem of solutions that span across advisory, action, and advocacy, the organization helps people and companies calculate, reduce, and offset their plastic footprint, while empowering grassroots innovators on the cutting edge of solving for the planet's future.

To date, rePurpose Global has created systemic change for people across 26 countries and hundreds of purposeful brands worldwide, such as Grove Collaborative, AB InBev, The Hut Group, Google, and Colgate. On behalf of its global coalition, the organization eliminates millions of pounds of plastic waste from nature every year, and in doing so, positively impact the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide. Learn more here: https://repurpose.global