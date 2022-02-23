Windsor Fashions Launches Spring Edit With Influencer Jessica Stockstill

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC , the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its collaboration with Nashville-based fashion and lifestyle content creator Jessica Stockstill on an assortment of seasonal spring outfits, now available on WindsorStore.com.



The assortment includes spring tops , dresses, skirts, pants and more to pair together or separately. Jessica’s edit reflects her ability to create elevated looks that are both fashionable and wearable, such as the Spring Floral Corset Top and the Wild Season Zebra Halter Top and Maxi Skirt . The looks Jessica curated are chic and feminine, making them perfect for any Spring occasion, whether that be brunch and Sunday picnics, weddings, spring break getaways or a day spent enjoying the warmer weather.

Windsor and Jessica have been partnering since 2019, and this collection serves as a full circle moment for Jessica, as she remembers shopping at Windsor for homecoming and prom styles in high school. Jessica loves to keep up with the trends and express herself through her outfits. The goal with creating this collection was to come up with a selection of spring outfits that can fit anyone and everyone’s style, while integrating her favorite spring fashion trends .

Jessica Stockstill’s spring collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like tie-dye patterns and animal prints. Show off your unique style with winter’s curated 2021 collection of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, sultry satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and purple. Every girl wants a glam look for Prom 2022 so Windsor carries formal head-to-toe looks from prom dresses and prom shoes to prom jewelry, clutches, and hair accessories for a picture-perfect style. This season’s wedding shop covers each cherished event from bachelorette attire to bridal gowns , even if you’re looking to impress in wedding guest attire . Discover elegant gowns for holiday parties, pretty graduation dresses , and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts , updated women’s shorts , and all your favorite jeans and denim styles. Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers , chic heels , and cute dusters and kimonos guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers , skirts , and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, tops , and bodysuits . Windsor also carries vacation outfits like maxi dresses and bikinis to new trends like mesh and ruched clothing. Don’t forget to complete your wardrobe with jewelry , hats , handbags , and all the hot and sultry swimwear and accessories that you’ll want for the coming season. Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/518166a0-9672-4145-b7cc-c8d6fae22376