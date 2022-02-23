Coil Coatings Market is projected to total US$ 6.8 Bn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market study by Future Market Insights on the global coil coatings market, evaluates key industry trends for the historical period 2014–2021 and forecasts the coil coatings market growth for the 2022–2029 period.



Global coil coatings market are slated to top US$ 5.0 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 4.7% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 6.8 Bn by 2029.

Coil Coatings Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 5.0 Bn Coil Coatings Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) 4.7% Coil Coatings Market Size in Projected 2029 US$ 6.8 Bn

The report covers latest market dynamics, trends, macroeconomic factors, key success factors, industry value chain, forecast factors, opportunity assessment, incremental $ opportunity and competition analysis of all the major manufacturers involved in the coil coatings market. Topcoats remain highly preferred among end-use industries, especially in construction sectors, as compared to primers and backing coats.

Topcoats are used to provide color and gloss along with mechanical, chemical, and UV resistance to finished coils, and hence are widely adopted across the globe. The global coil coatings market value at US$ 5.0 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% during the estimated period of 2022-2029.

As per the findings of the study, the global coil coatings market is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period due to the recovering construction industry and growing investments driving number of new infrastructure projects.

Aesthetic Properties of Coated Metal Sheet to Uphold the Market Growth

Development of new and innovative products will continue to have a tremendous impact on the industry and play an important role to promoting the coil coatings market growth in near future. Coil coated metal sheets provide architects with large number of design possibilities, while also allowing them to play with various colors, shapes, effects, and textures.

A steady stream of newly developed coatings, such as heat absorbing, heat reflecting, dirt-shedding, self-cleaning, etc. are finding their way into exterior building applications. These new functional coil coatings are a result of the environmental aspect being a strong factor in coil coatings’ development.

Emergence of Low-cost Products to Limit Coil Coatings Market Growth

Growing demand for high performance and low cost coil coatings is expected to be a restraining factor in the overall coil coatings market growth. These days, cheap pre-coated aluminium and steel coils are increasingly being imported, particularly from Asia Pacific. Unfortunately, the quality and performance of these products are lower than that of European standards. However, it is unlikely to impact the end users, as white cladding, irrespective of its durability, is widely preferred.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Material Type, Product Type, End Use, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Chemours Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Becker Group

The Valspar Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Noroo Coil Coatings

ALCEA

Dura Coat Products, Inc.

Italcoat S.r.l.

Huehoco GmbH

Jotun Group

Titan Coatings, Inc.

Chemetall Group

Recubrimientos Plasticos SA

ARCEO Engineering

Nipsea Group (Nippon Paint) Request Customization Available upon Request

Coil Coatings Market: Vendor Insights

The global coil coatings market is fairly consolidated, with the top four players – Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Valspar Corporation and Beckers Group – holding ~60% market share. This is mainly attributed to the fact that the major players are availed with better equipment and technology for the manufacturing of coil coatings.

On the other hand, tier-2 and other players have limited global reach and manufacturing capabilities. These players’ main focus is the local clientele and to have a significant presence in their respective regional markets. Manufacturers are also focusing on mergers and consolidations of business to improve their product portfolio and market presence. Some of the key developments in the coil coatings market are:

In 2021, BlueScope’s U.S. coil coatings and roll forming assets entered into a joint venture with the Tokyo-based steel manufacturing company Nippon Steel.

In 2014, PPG Industries, Inc. introduced DURASTAR ULTRA-COOL coatings, which enhances the aesthetic and also extends the life of panels, siding, and other components.

