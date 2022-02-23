KoreConX and Medtech-Ecosystem Together at LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX is thrilled to announce its participation at LSI Emerging Medtech Summit - USA 2022. This event will be held on March 15-18, 2022, in Dana Point, California, USA. It is led by Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and will bring together an ecosystem of experts who support medtech and life science companies to raise capital.

LSI is part of the Medtech ecosystem of KoreConX's partners focused on Life Sciences companies. LSI offers insights to help investors and executives make decisions based on data provided by experts on their team. This vertical includes Medical Funding Professionals, a company that specializes in consulting to raise capital for pharmaceutical and medical businesses.

The group has built a value-added offering around Regulation A+ fundraising they call the Capital Planning Valuation Strategy™ (CPVS). The purpose of the CPVS approach, beyond a successful Reg A+ raise, is to help companies develop a strategic plan for their long-term capital needs that protects the interests of the founders and other early investors as these capital-intensive businesses go through R&D, clinical trials, FDA approval, and go-to-market execution.

Stephen Brock, CEO of Medical Professionals, highlights the impact of this sector: "One of the major trends in the financial world right now is impact investing. Life science—medtech, biotech, and pharma—is the ultimate impact investment. These companies are saving lives and limbs and brains—saving quality of life, as well. That's why we do what we do."

"In the many years I've been working with medtech innovators, I can't count the number of great products I've seen that never make it to market for no other reason than lack of access to capital. That's why I'm so excited about the possibility Reg A+ brings—with the new higher limits," says Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI.

This vertical includes FINRA Broker-Dealer (Rialto Markets), Offering Preparation (Regulation D Resources) and KoreConX, with its All-In-One Platform to support all stages of the offerings.

This team will be together at LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022 and attendees can participate in person or online. KoreConX will be represented by its Co-founder and CEO, Oscar A Jofre; its Chief Scientist & CTO, Dr. Kiran Garimella; and its CRO, Peter Daneyko. Visit their website for more information: https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022

