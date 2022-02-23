Bored Weird Vitalik Club (BWVC) — NFT Collection Of Vitalik Buterin Launches Public Sale

London, UK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) We like to think weirdos are usually bored. So let's take this thought and mix it with some images of Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum blockchain, what do we have?

A new NFT initiative called Bored Weird Vitalik Club or BWVC for short.

Buying a Bored Vitalik is more than just acquiring an avatar or a unique piece of art to show off. You're joining a club whose perks and features will only grow in the future. You may use your Bored Weird Vitalik as a digital key to gain access to many digital doors and online resources.

That really does sound interesting! Well, let’s see what Bored Weird Vitalik is all about.

A very short background narrative

Before these carefully crafted Bored Weird Vitaliks came into existence, we had weird and pixelated Vitaliks in a rocket somewhere in the blockchain universe. Finding their way to the moon.

Along the way, the Pixel Vitaliks got caught up in a Polygon space-time swirl and evolved into their new form. They were sucked into the Ethereum universe by the Polygon space-time swirl, and they're still trying to find their way back to the moon so they can land there.

What is the BWVC?

BWVC features a collection of 10,000 Bored Vitalik Buterin NFTs. Currently, the Ethereum blockchain is home to these rare digital collectibles. Each Bored Vitalik has been painstakingly sketched and constructed, then generated by an algorithm to create custom artworks.

Remember how we suggested that Bored Vitalik may be used as a digital key to open intriguing digital doors? We really did mean it.

Your Bored Vitalik serves as both your membership card and your key to THE MOON BAR, which is only accessible to Moon Club members.

Oops, we forgot to tell you. Our lost Vitaliks made it to the moon. And there's already a bar up there!

What makes Weird Vitaliks unique besides being bored and weird?

Programmatically produced, each Bored Vitalik is distinct and based on a specific variety of traits. Every one of the character's traits has been methodically created, including

Expression.

Headwear.

Clothing.

Accessories.

And a lot more.

Rarest NFTs of the BWVC

All our Vitaliks are awesome, but some are more scarce than others. Below is a table of the rarest and dopest NFTs of the BWVC, as well as how much of each is currently available:

Rarest Vitaliks Available NFTs Astronaut 60 Soldier 200 Hacker 340 Laser eyes 254 Cyborg 269 Venom 332

We're getting famous!



NFTs are becoming increasingly popular among celebrities, and every other day a new celebrity purchases an NFT, launching the initiative into the stratosphere.

We recently got a nod from Dmitriy Buterin, father of Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin. He mentioned us on Twitter! In his own words, "BWVC is arguably the weirdest pfp initiative I've come across."

Mind-blowing right?

You should have seen the reaction of our Bored Weird Vitaliks to this news; they were all over the moon.

Our goal is to gain the attention of prominent NFT supporters, including Vitalik Buterin, the man credited with inventing the cryptographic universe. BWVC #1 NFT will be sent to Vitalik's wallet after our mint stage is completed.

Final words

Our Boring Weird Vitaliks will be here for the foreseeable future. We've established a set of benchmarks for our progress. We'll get started on achieving the stated objective as soon as we reach a certain percentage of target sell-through.

When our public mint goes live on February 25th, the BWVC token will be available for pre-sale for 0.02 ETH and you can purchase at a mint price of 0.03 ETH per token.

Also, we want to build one of the strongest communities in the NFT space, full of individuals who assist and encourage one another. So don’t hesitate to follow our Twitter for the latest news and join our Discord to learn more about our Community, Roadmap, and Contests!

