Acquco Launches Inaugural 3PS Awards for Third-party Sellers

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquco , one of the fastest-growing aggregators on Amazon, has launched its inaugural 3PS Awards to honor exceptional Amazon third-party sellers. Acquco hopes to bring awareness to the industry’s most notable sellers who have exponentially scaled their businesses, generated significant revenues, and are passionate about contributing to Amazon’s ecommerce space. Nominations for Acquco’s 3PS Awards are open now and the deadline to apply is April 8, 2022.



“We’re thrilled to introduce the ecommerce industry’s first awards program highlighting the most successful sellers in the space, as it’s an exciting time and everyone is jumping in to capitalize on the industry growth,” said David Lam, VP of growth for Acquco. “With a great deal at stake, we want to commend these top-choice sellers that bring immense value to the Amazon marketplace as they grow their businesses amid steep competition.”

The awards feature more than a dozen categories, including Seller of the Year, Rising Star, and Women-Owned Seller. Businesses will be judged based on an equal weighting of the following criteria: YoY growth from January 2020 through Dec 2021, the seller's story or pitch as to the strategies as well as successes and background that positions the business as a leader in the industry.

This year’s judging panel will consist of the industry’s notorious experts who are passionate about, contribute to and participate in the Amazon e-commerce space, including:

Raunak Nirmal, co-founder and CEO, Acquco

Steve Chou, co-founder, Seller Summit

Mike Masri, co-founder, LuxClub

Emmett Kilduff, CEO and co-founder, The Fortia Group

Due partly to the pandemic and an increasingly-competitive ecommerce landscape, Amazon third-party sellers face numerous challenges, such as supply chain shortages, lack of capital and other resources, price wars, and increased manufacturing and shipping costs. Despite the odds, these sellers continue to grow revenue while meeting customer demand.

“As brand operators ourselves, we’ve seen first hand the risks involved and challenges in growing a business in this space, from supply chain issues to safety stock planning,” said Wiley Zhang, co-founder and COO of Acquco. “We want to acknowledge the industry’s most esteemed sellers who are adding extraordinary value to the market while supporting their business goals and objectives.”

Acquco will recognize and award the industry’s fastest-growing third-party sellers in May 2022. Finalists and winners will be rewarded with prizes and have the chance to network with other elite sellers and industry experts.

There are four sponsorship opportunities to participate in Acquco’s 3PS Awards, including Premier Sponsorship, Promotional Sponsor, Award Category Sponsorship and Prize Sponsorship.

To nominate a seller, submit an application, or learn more about the

3PS Awards, visit www.3PSAwards.com .