DiveWallet Aims to Protect Crypto Assets Via its Newly Unveiled Wallet

Meanwhile, DiveWallet will soon be launching its next token phase after completing a successful private sale. Note that the project has plans to launch the token in three phases: private sale, ignite presale, and public launch. Most importantly, these phases of the token sale will be used to fund the wallet.

DiveWallet is Addressing Security Issues

In a space filled with scams and dangerous web3 dApps, the new cross-chain wallet, once launched, will provide a more safe crypto environment for both experienced and novice users. According to the creators, the new wallet will have some great new features that will help it become one of the safest locations to buy and exchange cryptos.

"We know firsthand that the crypto space presents an assortment of challenges for new and experienced investors alike. DiveWallet aims to address these issues with a variety of innovative tools to increase ease-of-use and asset security."

Sending alerts when a user's wallet is connected to any web3 address, logging Dollar-Cost Average (DCA), an initial amount invested are among the projected unique features. There will also be the opportunity to select the pricing source (CMC, DexTools, Poocoin, and so on), as well as a customizable, automatic total web3 disconnect (after a specified duration) and real-time dusting attack alerts.

DiveWallet Token

The DiveWallet token is a simple token with an initial supply of 1 quadrillion tokens that will create a DiveWallet community. It will also raise funds required to create the wallet to provide utility, which is the foundation of any token.

The token launch is divided into three stages: the private sale, the ignite presale, and the public launch. DiveWallet just announced that the presale phase of a token release began on February 17 and is now complete. Its goal was to raise funds needed to support the development of its innovative digital wallet.

As the project progresses, the team has pledged to provide more information on the stages and the whitelisted presale. As a result, it informs prospective investors that everyone who receives a whitelisted presale will acquire the maximum token quantity during the presale.

Tokenomics

DiveWallet has made its tokenomics distribution straightforward. The first allocation goes to a 15% transaction tax. The team believes that there is no need for a team or marketing tax because the team's wallet reflections will give all of the funds required. Any additional tax on top of the received reflections would be unnecessary.

The next allotment is for liquidity, which amounts to 2%. The final one is BUSD reflections with a 13% allotment. The BUSD reflections serve as a "bonus" to DiveWallet token holders while allowing the team wallet to accumulate capital without incurring a per-transaction fee.

Roadmap Details

DiveWallet has already completed the first phase of its 2022 roadmap. It has already released a whitepaper, carried out a private sale, launched its website and token contract.

Currently, it is working on building a community, marketing, and carrying out an Interfi audit. In addition, there will also be whitelist finalization, Pinksale presale, public token launch, and a CMC and CoinGecko application.

There will be more developers, a KYC audit, more marketing, and hire or onboard wallet for the second quarter. The third quarter involves the DiveWallet launch, reflections distribution, buy nack and burn with ad revenue, and finally, dApp products introduction.

Q4 of 2022 will see continued ad revenue reflection, continued buyback ad burn, and finally, expanding the wallet functionality.

About Dive Wallet

DiveWallet is a cross-chain mobile wallet that is all-inclusive and completely functioning. In a space filled with frauds and dangerous web3 dApps, the groundbreaking cross-chain wallet promises to provide a more safe crypto environment for both expert and beginner users.

