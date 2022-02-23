Mondelēz International Taps Innovid to Deliver Personalized Creative Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, today announced that Mondelēz International, the global leader in snacking, has named Innovid its preferred global solution for Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO). Mondelēz will use Innovid’s DCO technology to deliver real-time, personalized advertising experiences at scale and across channels, including CTV, maximizing campaign efficiency and performance.



Advertisers who lean into personalized, relevant messaging across channels report higher click-through and conversion rates across the board.* In fact, 87% of marketing leaders today are actively putting plans in place to support omni-channel personalization,** but just 13% are confident in their ability to create and deliver personalized ads.***

“Most marketers are ready and willing to personalize,” said Stephanie Geno, CMO of Innovid. “However, delivering personalized creative dynamically, across a growing, global ecosystem of channels and devices, is harder than ever. This is especially the case for CPGs that rely heavily on moment marketing and that are increasingly turning to CTV. To that end, Innovid’s independent, interoperable infrastructure allows advertisers to reimagine their TV advertising strategies and utilize data-driven tools to develop, automate and optimize these unique experiences at scale.”

Innovid’s technology automatically creates the optimal ad for each screen, including the biggest screen in the house. The company’s DCO solution enables advertisers to harness privacy-compliant first-and third-party datasets – including geography, weather, date/time, audience, frequency, sequencing, publisher data, retargeting, and ISP – to generate thousands of personalized ad versions from a single creative asset. With Innovid, advertisers can engage audiences through unique experiences across all media types, devices and screens, including social, display, video, DOOH, and TV. Innovid’s DCO technology also does not require persistent end user tracking, such as third-party cookies or mobile device IDs, supporting data privacy and compliance.

Mondelēz previously partnered with Innovid to deliver dynamic creative in EMEA and LATAM. Campaigns in those markets for Mondelēz’s Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand, for example, have seen ad recall rise by 29% and view-through rates on YouTube increase by 38%. In selecting Innovid to be its preferred partner globally, Mondelēz will now leverage Innovid’s DCO technology in the US and APAC as well, ensuring personalized, dynamic creative anywhere and everywhere in the world, spanning multiple markets, cultures and languages.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Innovid whose dynamic creative technology has allowed us to infuse empathy with personalization at scale,” said Jon Halvorson Global VP, Consumer Experience at Mondelēz International. “Now, we can further that success across new markets, ensuring our customers experience our portfolio of iconic global and local brands in an even more human way. At Mondelēz, we are committed to delivering the most relevant experiences to our customer base, wherever they may be, and across any channel, device or screen, including CTV.”

For CPG advertisers, CTV accounts for 44% of all video impressions.**** CPGs are capitalizing on the medium’s growing viewership, as well as its ability to provide deeper personalization, direct consumer relationships and more agile creative.

Geno continued, “The impact of engaging, personalized and empathetic creative cannot be overstated. Being selected as Mondelēz’s preferred platform for dynamic creative across channels, including CTV, is an exciting milestone for us and speaks to the power of our global solutions for personalized, real-time campaigns.”

Innovid’s partnership with Mondelēz comes on the heels of Innovid’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2021, highlighting the depth of Innovid’s value to advertisers. Continuing its momentum, earlier this month, Innovid also announced a definitive agreement to acquire TVSquared, an independent global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV. The TVSquared acquisition is expected to close by the end of Innovid’s fiscal second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

For more information on Innovid, please visit www.innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid powers connected TV (NYSE:CTV) advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for the world’s largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of advertising investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation, powered proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.

Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Mondelez

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

* Gartner, “Use Dynamic Creative Optimization to Improve Ad Performance,” April 2019

** Gartner, “2018 State of Personalization Survey,” March 2019

*** Forrester Consulting, “The Personalized Advertising Gap,” October 2018

**** Innovid, “Global Omni-Channel Benchmarks Report,” April 2021