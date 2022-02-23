Local Business Honored With Residential Project of the Year Award From SYNLawn®

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn Central California was recently honored with the Residential Project of the Year award awarded by SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. SYNLawn Central California was recognized for their 10,000-square-foot residential yard installation, complete with a seven-hole putting green.

"We were excited to bring this homeowner's vision to life by designing their dream yard," says Blaine McQuown, one of the owners of SYNLawn Central California. "SYNLawn was selected by the owners since we stood out among the competition with our superior reputation and realistic product."

The large installation integrated Precision Putt, SYNAugustine 847, and SYNPro 100, ideal for a realistic-looking and durable yard. This residential yard installation also includes a three-tier, seven-hole, 3,400-square-foot putting green along the edge of the backyard. The poolside putting green completes the homeowner's dream yard by providing a unique space for entertaining.

SYNLawn Central California is the largest supplier and certified installer of SYNLawn products. McQuown and his team serve the region by providing artificial grass solutions for commercial, landscaping, and residential projects. Photos of the Ranjan Residential installation are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn Central California, please visit https://synlawnca.com/.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

###

Media Contact

Caitlyn Moser

cmoser@syntheticturfresources.com

614-506-5851

Related Images











Image 1: SYNLawn





synlawn icon









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment