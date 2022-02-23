PacBio Welcomes Dr. Michael Eberle as Vice President of Computational Biology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing platforms, welcomes Michael Eberle, Ph.D., as Vice President of Computational Biology. Michael will be responsible for leading the company’s bioinformatics and data sciences program to enhance PacBio’s genomic analysis offerings.



Michael is a genomics industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience. For the last 15 years, Michael has been a leader in the research and development organization at Illumina, most recently as a Vice President and Distinguished Scientist. Prior to that position, Michael was a research scientist at several leading academic institutions. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Washington and a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Geophysics from Brown University.

“Michael joins us at a critical time for PacBio as we continue to drive innovation and scale our bioinformatics capabilities to meet the needs of a diverse and rapidly growing global customer base,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer at PacBio. “His experience leading teams at the intersection of scientific research and product development across both research and clinical markets will help PacBio grow critical competencies in computational biology, genome assembly and data science.”

“There has never been a more exciting time to work in genomics than today, the pace of discovery and its potential impact improving the human condition is unparalleled in our history,” said Michael Eberle, Ph.D., Vice President of Computational Biology at PacBio. “I am thrilled to work with PacBio’s native long-read sequencing technology to better understand genetic variability in the difficult parts of the genome for both clinical and research applications.”

PacBio is uniquely positioned in the market as a company with both long- and short-read sequencing technologies.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate sequencing platforms. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

