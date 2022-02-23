Local Businesswoman Honored With Recreational Project of the Year Award From SYNLawn®

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angela Grego of SYNLawn Kansas City was recently honored with the Recreational Project of the Year awarded by SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. SYNLawn Kansas City was celebrated for their large-scale playground installation at Liggett Trails Early Education Center in Blue Springs, MO.

"SYNLawn Kansas City has a decade-long relationship with the Blue Springs Local School District where Liggett Trails is located," explains Angela Grego, owner of SYNLawn Kansas City. "We have installed countless playgrounds district-wide, so selecting our team for this unique design was a no-brainer."

The goal of this project was to stimulate as many of the senses as possible with vibrant colors and unique small play objects, such as turtles, logs, and a blue turf river integrated throughout the playground. Liggett Trails selected SYNLawn to create the ADA compliant playground fit for wheelchairs, as well as small and large play structures for kids of different ages who attend the school. The final design features 7,875 square feet of SYNTipede 343, 4,020 square feet of Classic Putt, and 4,440 square feet of SYNPlay 60.

SYNLawn Kansas City is the largest supplier and certified installer of SYNLawn products. Grego and her team serve the region by providing artificial grass solutions for commercial, landscaping, and residential projects. Photos of the Ligett Trails playground are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn Kansas City, please visit https://www.kansascityartificiallawns.com.

