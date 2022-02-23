Connatix Taps Digital Advertising Veteran to Lead Midwest Region

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connatix , a leading video technology company for publishers and advertisers, today announced the hiring of Mike Renfro as Head of the Midwest Region. Renfro is tasked with establishing a new office in Chicago for Connatix, servicing the company’s existing and new agency and client partnerships.



A strategic marketing, sales, and ad tech professional, Renfro joins Connatix with 18+ years of experience in digital advertising and business development at the global, national and regional level. Prior to Connatix, Renfro was Director, Central Brand and Agency Partnerships at Taboola. For over a decade, he has driven Midwest growth for companies like OpenSlate, MediaMath, BrightRoll, and Dow Jones, working closely with clients such as Charles Schwab, American Airlines, Procter & Gamble, US Air Force, Ford, Hilton Hotels, Capital One, Nissan, and Nestle.

In his new role, Renfro will establish Connatix’s Chicago office, servicing the company’s existing agency and brand partnerships, and supporting continued growth of the demand business within the region and the surrounding states.

“As we expand our efforts in the Midwest region, Mike brings nearly 20 years of proven experience, expertise, and success in our category,” said David Kashak, CEO and co-founder at Connatix. “We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to build a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher and advertiser success.”

“Video advertising is continuing to evolve and Connatix is leading the charge on delivering AI-powered contextual intelligence solutions to market,” said Renfro. “I’m thrilled to join the Connatix team and look forward to supporting the company’s growth in the Midwest.”

With its Chicago office, Connatix adds to its growing list of locations and is now represented in New York City, Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania, with more global growth expected.

For more information about Connatix, visit connatix.com .

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers and 500 advertisers worldwide.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and Chicago, Illinois.