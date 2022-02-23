Devo Reaches FedRAMP “In-Process” Status

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the company has been designated as Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s (FedRAMP) “In-Process.” Devo expects to reach full authorization in the fall of 2022.



FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. The primary goal of the program is to accelerate the use of secure cloud technologies in use by government agencies.

Working with their sponsor, The Small Business Administration, Devo’s FedRAMP offering will enable federal customers to greatly improve their IT operations and cybersecurity posture and manage the enormous amounts of log data generated within their networks.

“The Devo Platform was built for those on the front lines of defending U.S. cyber posture in a radically expanding risk landscape,” said Dan Wilbricht, Public Sector GM at Devo. “Devo’s dedication to achieving full FedRAMP authorization acknowledges the importance of providing federal agencies the best cybersecurity and logging solutions possible, so they can have insight into and defend their networks and focus on continuing to support the American people.”

Federal security teams are mission-driven to protect Federal agencies and the Nation. Devo arms these teams with technology to achieve total observability across multi-tenant environments and enables rapid detection and response that will protect critical agencies, their employees, and the nation against cyberattacks.

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

