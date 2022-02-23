The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association Earns a Perfect Rating From Charity Navigator

GLENOLDEN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the research and development of treatments for CMT, announces that it received a perfect score of 100, earning a four-star rating from independent nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The CMTA is only one of 15 health-related charities to earn a perfect score from Charity Navigator, and the only CMT-related organization to earn four stars.

"We are honored to be recognized by Charity Navigator with its top rating," said Amy Gray, CEO of the CMTA. "It's important for us to impart that donors can give with confidence to the CMTA, and this rating reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of accountability and transparency."

For 19 years, Charity Navigator has rated over 195,000 charities. Charity Navigator evaluates nonprofit organizations' financial health, including measures of stability, efficiency, and sustainability. Charity Navigator also tracks accountability and transparency policies to ensure the good governance and integrity of various charitable organizations.

Charities with perfect scores earn the distinction of being recognized among Charity Navigator's "Perfect 100." The exceptional charities on this list execute their missions in a fiscally responsible way while adhering to good governance and other best practices that minimize the chance of unethical activities. Each has earned perfect scores for its Financial Health and its Accountability & Transparency. Those two scores then translate into a perfect 100 point overall score. Less than one percent of the thousands of charities rated by Charity Navigator have earned perfect scores.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or CMT, is the most commonly inherited peripheral neuropathy and is found worldwide among all races and ethnic groups. Discovered in 1886 by three physicians, Jean-Martin Charcot, Pierre Marie, and Howard Henry Tooth, CMT affects an estimated 3 million people worldwide.

To learn more about CMTA, its mission and how to donate, visit https://www.cmtausa.org.

About The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association

The CMTA is the largest philanthropic funder of CMT research worldwide. The CMTA's Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR) brings the best CMT researchers, clinicians, and experts in therapy development together with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and patients to expedite the development of treatments for CMT. The CMTA is also actively working to help improve the quality of life for all families living with CMT by offering educational programs and materials, hosting patient and professional conferences, providing support to families through its nationwide branch system, and more. More information can be found at www.cmtausa.org.

Media Contact:

Marcia Semmes: Marcia@cmtausa.org

