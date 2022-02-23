The Strawhecker Group’s BrandInfluence Solution Supports the Global Payments Industry

Omaha, NE, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and consulting firm in the payments industry, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its BrandInfluence service. Pegged as a quasi-marketing agency for payments brands, BrandInfluence combines TSG’s trusted brand with credible thought leadership to support clients on mission-critical marketing and sales activities.

“Payments continue to evolve for merchants, consumers, and the companies making commerce possible,” said Jared Drieling, Senior Director of Market Intelligence and Insights. “During this transformative period, BrandInfluence has proven to be a key solution for those who are looking to increase the visibility of their company, product, service or simply remain relevant from a marketing perspective during the evolution of the payments industry. With BrandInfluence, we can help payments companies get in front of the right people at the right time with the right message.”

BrandInfluence can support payments companies through various periods of growth, from startups looking to gain exposure to established brands hoping to leverage the power of industry-focused thought leadership. Additionally, BrandInfluence is perfect for companies outside the industry seeking exposure to payments.

No matter the need, TSG offers several opportunities for clients to overlay insights onto marketing efforts for promotion, lead generation, brand building, and other customer and prospect-facing initiatives to drive growth and new revenue. Key solutions include:

NewsFilter Advertising: NewsFilter is TSG’s digital newsletter distributed to over 40,000 payments professionals each week. TSG’s readership includes nearly 15,000 companies including PSPs, private equity, financial institutions, software and technology providers, and merchants. Put your branding in their inbox each Friday with prominent ad space.

NewsFilter is TSG’s digital newsletter distributed to over 40,000 payments professionals each week. TSG’s readership includes nearly 15,000 companies including PSPs, private equity, financial institutions, software and technology providers, and merchants. Put your branding in their inbox each Friday with prominent ad space. Co-branded Content: Take advantage of TSG’s team of creatives, analysts, and industry experts to build engaging infographics, webinars, attention-grabbing videos, and insightful reports.

Take advantage of TSG’s team of creatives, analysts, and industry experts to build engaging infographics, webinars, attention-grabbing videos, and insightful reports. eReport Sponsorships: Maximize brand exposure by sponsoring an existing or upcoming eReport. This option puts your branding in front of thousands of engaged subscribers.

Maximize brand exposure by sponsoring an existing or upcoming eReport. This option puts your branding in front of thousands of engaged subscribers. Sponsored Research: Sponsor industry research and have TSG leverage the insights to create a report, case study, product/service profile, and more.

Sponsor industry research and have TSG leverage the insights to create a report, case study, product/service profile, and more. Custom Requests: TSG regularly engages clients on speaking engagements, pitch decks, contact acquisition, competitive marketing assessments, webinars, design, and report and content licensing.

Download the BrandInfluence media kit. Contact TSG to discuss your needs.

“We are proud to collaborate with several of the industry’s largest brands on efforts to increase exposure and educate on trends impacting the payments industry,” said Andrew Nuss, Senior Director of Marketing. “It’s a testament to the strength of our brand.”

Below is a selection of BrandInfluence examples:

Visa and TSG teamed up to survey a sample of U.S. consumers, and analyzed Visa’s proprietary spend data, to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted consumer lifestyles, payments trends, and how behaviors may change after the pandemic. Read: Purchasing in a Pandemic

FIS sponsored TSG’s 2021 Directory of U.S. Merchant Acquirers, the most comprehensive report available on U.S. merchant acquirers featuring over 325 companies

TSG maintains an ongoing relationship with the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) to develop and disseminate content throughout the payments ecosystem. The two recently released consumer survey findings to understand spending habits and payments preferences last holiday season.

Mastercard and TSG co-authored a white paper titled Empowering Suppliers – B2B Payment Gateways and Commercial Card Payments

TSG’s Executive Interview Series has gathered insights from several of the industry’s executive leaders at Bank of America, CSG Forte, Clover, Fortis, NMI, Celero Commerce, Paysafe, and more.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.