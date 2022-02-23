Trading Update for FY 2021 (preliminary and unaudited figures) at SP Group A/S

English Danish

In 2021, SP Group set new sales record and new record at EBITDA, EBIT and EBT level:

Revenue was up by 13.9 % relative to FY 2020 to DKK 2,480.9 million, which is within the most recently announced range of 11 – 15 %.

Profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) was up by 18.6 % relative to FY 2020 to DKK 422.8 million equal to an EBITDA margin of 17.0 %, which is within the most recently announced EBITDA margin of 17 - 18 %.

Profit before tax (EBT) was up by 33.0 % relative to FY 2020 to DKK 257.8 million equal to an EBT margin of 10.4 % and within the most recently announced EBT margin of 10 – 12 %.

EPS came at DKK 16.5 equal to a growth of 29,5 %.

