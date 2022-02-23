TELUS named the fastest mobile network experience for the eighth consecutive time by UK-based Opensignal

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to depend on reliable and robust network connectivity, TELUS is proud to announce that our mobile network has once again led the industry in Opensignal’s Canada Mobile Network Experience Report 1. TELUS remains the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network experience in Canada, earning the top spot in six of the seven categories, winning four categories outright (Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience, and Upload Speed Experience) and tying for first in Download Speed Experience and 4G Coverage Experience. TELUS also tied for first in 5G Video Experience, 5G Voice App Experience, and 5G Download Speed in Opensignal’s 5G Experience Report 2, reinforcing the strength and superiority of our network across the country.



“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as UK-based Opensignal, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our TELUS’ mobile network has once again earned this top recognition from Opensignal, as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, have worked diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”



The recognition from Opensignal complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect to our world-leading wireless network. Most recently, TELUS was named North America's Fastest Mobile Network according to US-based Ookla and for the ninth consecutive time, awarded Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network. In 2021 alone, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

With more Canadians working and learning from home, TELUS has accelerated investments in new technologies to further enhance our network reliability, resiliency and world-leading performance standards to ensure our customers have a seamless, robust and reliable experience.

Powered by a significant $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations through 2024, TELUS continues to expand our 5G network, now reaching 70 per cent of the Canadian population . As we continue to build and strengthen our 5G networks across Canada with newly acquired spectrum, making the network even more powerful, we’re future-proofing our suite of mobility rate plans to ensure that customers will be ready to experience the best our network has to offer, while also choosing the premium features that matter most to them, whether it’s speed, shared data, or international coverage.

To learn more about TELUS’ network coverage visit telus.com/network .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Public Relations

sacha.gudmundsson@telus.com