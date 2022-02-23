Guidance for 2022/23

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 515

February 23rd, 2022

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2022/23

The Board of Directors have reviewed and approved the budget for the coming year 2022/23. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial guidance for the year 2022/23, commencing April 1st, 2022:

Highlights

The revenue for 2022/23 is guided at DKK 150-155 million level (Guidance 2021/22: DKK 145 million level).

EBITDA for 2022/23 is guided at DKK 20-25 million level (Guidance 2021/22: DKK 23 million level).

Profit before tax for 2022/23 is guided at DKK 14-18 million level (Guidance 2021/22: DKK 14 million level).

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03