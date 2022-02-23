WWF-Canada launches its first-ever Run to Restore Nature

Toronto, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the first-ever WWF Run to Restore Nature — a fun, family-friendly event where participants from across the country can come together to meet their fitness and fundraising goals while supporting wildlife and nature here in Canada.



Participants can walk, run, wheel, or even scoot from anywhere in Canada, during a time that suits them between May 7 to 15, 2022. They can also choose the distance they go for wildlife by taking on the 5 KM Swift Fox Sprint, the 10 KM Tiger Trek or the Great Half Marathon Caribou Migration (21 KM). This is a great opportunity for people to challenge themselves by committing to a longer distance and spreading it out over nine days.



Three great reasons to participate in WWF’s Run to Restore Nature:

Make a difference for wildlife and nature: This vital fundraising event will support WWF-Canada’s bold 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada, which aims to expand habitats, reduce carbon in the atmosphere, lower industrial impacts and, as a result, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change.

Conquer your fitness goals: Whether you're a seasoned athlete or looking for a new way to get outside, people of all ages and abilities can participate in either the 5 KM Swift Fox Sprint, the 10 KM Tiger Trek or the Great Half Marathon Caribou Migration (21 KM).

Connect with others, and with nature: From teams of friends and families to co-workers, the Run to Restore Nature is a way for people to safely get together outside. After two years of limited social interaction due to COVID-19 restrictions, it can be a fun way to reconnect with your community and with the nature around you.

About WWF’s Run to Restore Nature

Choose the distance you’d like to fundraise toward, and how you’ll travel it, all while working toward a future where nature and wildlife thrive.

Register and fundraise the minimum requirement by May 7 to participate as an individual or part of a team. Complete your course anytime between May 7–15 either in one day or stretch it out over the course of the event.

Minimum fundraising requirements are $50 for the 5 KM, $75 for the 10 KM and $100 for the 21 KM course.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented several in-person fundraising events, including WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature, traditionally WWF-Canada’s most significant fundraising event. This is your chance to support WWF-Canada’s vital conservation work in a fun new initiative.

Prizes for the run will be announced on the website soon!



For more information on WWF’s Run to Restore Nature, visit wwf.ca/RunForNature or contact media@wwfcanada.org

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.