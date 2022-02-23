EquityNet Releases New Crowdfunding Statistics for 2021

Salt Lake City, UT, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityNet, the pioneer of business crowdfunding, is announcing today the release of new crowdfunding statistics for 2021 based on a sampling of over 10,000 U.S. businesses listed on EquityNet from 2007 to 2021. The recent update allows anyone to discover research statistics about the crowdfunding market using EquityNet's unique, interactive charts. Visitors can view dozens of charts of business attributes that are segmented by industry sector, geography, and fifteen-year trends, including funding goals, funding raised, valuations, investor equity, prior and current year revenue, revenue growth rates, market size and growth rates, and company age and number of employees. They can then embed their findings into their own websites, reports, or other educational content.



According to Judd Hollas, founder and CEO of EquityNet, “Our new crowdfunding charts provide an interactive solution to access a wealth of knowledge pertaining to private companies that utilize business crowdfunding. EquityNet has been a leader when it comes to tracking the trends and statistics of the business crowdfunding industry. We are delighted to share this new, fully interactive data to provide investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, service providers, and others in the crowdfunding ecosystem with valuable new insights into the crowdfunding industry.”

The new data highlights several upward trends, indicating the crowdfunding industry and the companies that utilize crowdfunding for their capital needs have experienced material growth since 2007. For example, the average crowdfunding goal was more than $2.5 million in 2021 and increased 30% from 2007 to 2021. In 2007, the average pre-money valuation was $4.8 million and although the great recession brought that number closer to $4 million by 2011, the average pre-money valuation in 2021 was more than $8 million. In addition, the average company raising crowdfunding has been in business longer than 6 years and has more than 13 employees.

Dane Dickerson, Director of Marketing for EquityNet commented, “We’re very pleased to have released these new statistics and hope they serve anyone who wants to participate in the constantly evolving crowdfunding industry well. It is important that industry leaders such as ourselves continuously provide relevant information and insights to help educate entrepreneurs and investors about the intricacies of crowdfunding.”

To view EquityNet’s new 2021 crowdfunding statistics visit: www.equitynet.com/crowdfunding-statistics.aspx

Since its founding in 2005, thousands of privately-held companies and accredited investors have joined the EquityNet community to generate over $600 million in funding. The multi-patented EquityNet platform features over 10,000 listed companies covering all business maturities and industry sectors. Entrepreneurs can engage individual investors, angel groups, and venture capital funds on EquityNet to obtain the capital they need. Investors can check out any of the thousands of companies listed on EquityNet to find those that interest them.

About EquityNet

