U C, Inc., SMMR, Appoints New Board Member and Chief Operating Officer

LONGWOOD, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U C, Inc., formerly named Symmetry Technologies, Inc. (OTC: SMMR), (the "Company"), announced today that that it has appointed a new member to its Board of Directors who will also serve as its Chief Operating Officer ("COO") to oversee the operations of its acquisitions:

The Board of Directors appointed Michael Coner a member of the Board of Directors, Secretary of the Company, and its Chief Operating Officer.

Besides his role with the Company, Michael is also President and Co-Founder of EZ Green Compliance, which is a point-of-sale and data security compliance firm and is an "Advising Partner" of the Chameleon Collective, where he advises on his specialties of Business Development & Go-to-Market Strategies.

About U C, Inc. U C, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Market, under the symbol "SMMR". It was founded as a Nevada corporation in 2001 under the name "Symmetry Technologies, Inc." Today, the Company is a holding company pursuing a business plan of the acquisition over time of majority interest in several companies, each having revenues in excess of $1,000,000, positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and positive cash flow.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

