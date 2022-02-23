AutoVitals Announces Integration With StockTrac

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to automotive repair and maintenance shops, announced today its new integration with StockTrac. StockTrac, established in 1982, is a leading shop management system for the automotive aftermarket. This integration provides current and future customers with a complementary set of capabilities necessary to thrive at a time when consumers and business owners alike expect a fully digital experience.

Tom Braun is a Tuffy franchise owner and long-time client of StockTrac. Braun recently said in a statement, "StockTrac is a great shop management system. Now that AutoVitals is fully integrated, we also have access to the market's best digital vehicle inspection, workflow, and other modern digital tools. The integration is so seamless, it almost feels like working in one system."

"We're excited to introduce the new StockTrac-AutoVitals integration at the Tuffy Conference in Florida this week," said Jon Belmonte, AutoVitals CEO. "StockTrac's feature-rich, powerful shop management system plus AutoVitals powerful 'shop success solution' should be a real win for shop owners, staff and customers."

AutoVitals and StockTrac aim to help shop owners build trust with customers and increase efficiency through features that include:

Fully synced work orders that appear in both systems

Access to AutoVitals digital vehicle inspections

Automatic information updates on vehicles

Shared estimates and approvals between the systems

Automated customer email/text inspections and work orders that include images

Service reminders that include recommended work from past visits

"Our customers think AutoVitals is awesome. They love feeling more in control of the buying decisions and with what is going on. They feel more updated because they're getting text messages from us," Braun continued. "It's a great communication tool that connects the back of the shop with the front of the shop, as well as between the shop and the customer. It's fantastic. We love it. Our average RO is way up. Sales are up. Production is up. Everything is up."

About AutoVitals: AutoVitals is the leading provider of integrated software solutions for managing automotive shop workflow, internet marketing, and motorist engagement. The company's solutions automate every touchpoint of the vehicle repair transaction with motorists and enable efficient shop management. AutoVitals' platform includes digital inspections, automated service reminders, consumer engagement, repair status updates, POS integration, educational videos, sales-to-technician communication, and real-time integration to repair data/POS. Learn more at www.autovitals.com.

Contact:

Araceli Dagdagan

araceli.dagdagan@autovitalsinc.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment