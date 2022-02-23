Waste360 Announces Industry Luminary, Bill Caesar of Generate Capital, to Keynote Waste360 Sustainability Talks

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 today unveils the Waste360 Sustainability Talks conference program. The program, which is co-located with WasteExpo, North America's leading solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, offers real talk as waste and recycling takes on plastics, packaging, food waste, textiles and other environmental challenges to build a sustainable future. The event takes place on May 11 in Las Vegas. Register to attend here.



Bill Caesar, Operating Partner, Generate Capital will present the keynote address. Caesar joined Generate Capital following the sale of WCA Waste where he had served as the CEO. Prior, he had a long career at WM. In his last position with the company he was President of WM Recycling.

Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing and Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host said, “In year two of this important program, the Waste360 Sustainability Talks program will build on the discussion of how the industry will take on plastics, packaging other environmental challenges and our role in building a sustainable future. We’ll go beyond the basics and discuss CPG, carbon labeling, technology and why sustainability is good for business.”

Bothwell added, “At the event we not only talk about sustainability, but we've taken the steps to create a more sustainable event by looking for opportunities to improve our impact environmentally, socially and economically in the regions we operate. We play a role in helping the market improve its own sustainability. We do this by inspiring sustainable development and running an environmentally and socially responsible event.”

Beyond the keynote, some Waste360 Sustainability Talks highlights include:

“The Package Deal: Innovations and the Latest Thinking in Sustainable Packaging” will cover the role of innovations like blockchain and waste-to-crude in developing sustainable packaging options, how Uber-style recycling companies are picking up the slack of local municipalities, how plastic continues to fit into the puzzle and why it's a good idea not to shift packaging-related responsibilities to the consumer. Session speakers include: Landsberg, Ubuntoo, Meyers and Pregis.

“Scaling the Use of Ocean-bound Plastics: A Story of Circularity” will showcase how many companies are looking to improve their sustainability and incorporate ocean-bound plastics in their products, but struggle with how to get started and the challenges they might face. This session will provide real-world examples and will explore what it takes from a technical standpoint as well how they navigated the internal change management to get the projects implemented. Topics covered will include material sourcing and testing, social compliance, sales and marketing. Session speakers will be from CPI Card Group, Inc., Dell Technologies, Experience Innovation Group, Herman Miller and PolyVisions, Inc. and will be moderated by Ryan Schoenike of Oceancycle.

Kristin Kinder of Wastequip will present “Chasing Transparency – Carbon Labeling.” This session will bring together perspectives beyond the waste industry to discuss a topic so nascent that the industry isn’t talking about it yet: carbon labeling. Attendees will leave with a better understanding of why we need to communicate consistent environmental information about consumer products, where we might see carbon labeling in the future in the waste industry and how can we all be better consumers and vote with our dollars.

Dave Ford, Founder of the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network, and Ian Rosenberger, Founder of First Mile, will present “Taming the Chaos of the Plastics Crisis - Part 2” and will take attendees on a journey around the world intended to deepen our understanding of one of the most complex crises of our time.

To register to attend Waste360 Sustainability Talks, click here.

Sustainability Talks offers year-round content including articles, a Sustainability Talks newsletter, videos, white papers, infographics and webinars on Waste360. Click here to learn more. Register for the Sustainability Talks newsletter here .

WasteExpo takes place May 9-12, 2022 and is co-located with Waste360 Sustainability Talks, the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum, the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, and the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference. Separate registration is required.

To register to attend WasteExpo, click here. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Juliana Sherwood at Juliana.Sherwood@informa.com or Debra Busby at Debra.Busby@informa.com.

